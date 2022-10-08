26 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized: Ministry

26 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized: Ministry

ANKARA
26 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized: Ministry

A total of 26 PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing to attack the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield zones have been neutralized, the Defense Ministry has announced.

“Eighteen PKK/YPG terrorists have been neutralized by our Turkish Armed Forces in the Euphrates Shield zone,” the ministry said in a social media post.

“Our operations will continue without slowing down,” it added.

The ministry also announced that eight more PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing to attack in the Operation Peace Spring zone were neutralized.

To clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists, the Euphrates Shield Operation was conducted by Turkish forces in Syria’s Aleppo province between Aug. 24, 2016, and March 29, 2017.

Operation Peace Spring in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa was another cross-border operation Türkiye conducted in northern Syria.

During the rural land search conducted by the gendarmerie and the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in the southern province of Hatay’s Dörtyol district, 32 kilos of C4 and 45 kilos of ammonium nitrate explosives, 17 rocket launcher ammunition, seven hand grenades, 600 infantry rifle ammunition and 30 mechanical detonators belonging to the PKK were seized, the Interior Ministry announced.

The seized materials were safely destroyed.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

terrorism,

WORLD Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye working on hydrogen ecosystem: Minister

    Türkiye working on hydrogen ecosystem: Minister

  2. TANAP’s capacity to be doubled: Minister

    TANAP’s capacity to be doubled: Minister

  3. 8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

    8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

  4. Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

    Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

  5. Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn

    Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn
Recommended
Our drones are in Turkish Cyprus to protect it from all sides: Erdoğan

Our drones are in Turkish Cyprus to protect it from all sides: Erdoğan

Lake Marmara completely dries up

Lake Marmara completely dries up
Plane’s tire catches fire on landing in southern province

Plane’s tire catches fire on landing in southern province
Court demands arrest in Çorlu train accident

Court demands arrest in Çorlu train accident
Mask mandate fines to be canceled

Mask mandate fines to be canceled
8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit
WORLD Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran said on Oct. 7 an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests.
ECONOMY All policy instruments used to fight inflation: Minister

All policy instruments used to fight inflation: Minister

All economic policy instruments will be used in the most effective way in the fight against inflation, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.