2025 on track to tie second hottest year on record

PARIS
The planet is on track to log its second hottest year on record in 2025, tied with 2023 after a historic high in 2024, Europe's global warming monitor said on Dec. 9.

The data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service reaffirms that global temperatures are on course to exceed 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels — the threshold considered safer in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Temperatures rose by 1.48 degree Celsius on average between January and November, or "currently tied with 2023 to be the second-warmest year on record", according to the service's monthly update.

"The three-year average for 2023-2025 is on track to exceed 1.5 degree Celsius for the first time," Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at Copernicus, said in a statement.

"These milestones are not abstract — they reflect the accelerating pace of climate change and the only way to mitigate future rising temperatures is to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions," Burgess said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in October that the world would not be able to contain global warming below 1.5 degree Celsius in the next few years.

Last month was the third warmest November on record at 1.54 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to Copernicus, with the average surface air temperature reaching 14.02 degree Celsius

Such incremental rises may appear small but scientists warn that is already destabilising the climate and making storms, floods and other disasters fiercer and more frequent.

 

