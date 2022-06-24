2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

  • June 24 2022 07:00:00

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

ANKARA
2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.

Visiting the Turkish national basketball team’s camp, the minister congratulated the team members upon the upcoming match on July 3.

At the mentioned date, Türkiye will host Great Britain in Istanbul in the FIBA 2023 World Cup Qualifications’ first match.

In 2022, Türkiye will also compete in the European Basketball Championships.

“Türkiye is a sports country and basketball is a pioneer example of it. As a country, we have some special hope and expectations from you,” the minister said in his speech to the players.

“I am sure that we will leave 2022 behind with great achievements,” he noted and added: “No doubt that you will make the entire 85 million nation proud.”

Ergin Ataman, the head coach of the national team as well as Anadolu Efes, in May, had pledged to win the European Championships.

“My next target is to achieve successes with the national team. I am now concentrating on winning the European Championships,” he said.

TURKEY Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

    Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

  2. Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

    Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

  3. General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

    General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

  4. NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

    NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

  5. Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case

    Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case
Recommended
16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend
Injured Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Injured Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon
Ledecky reclaims 400 title at worlds, eyeing more

Ledecky reclaims 400 title at worlds, eyeing more
Fraser-Pryce storms to 100m victory

Fraser-Pryce storms to 100m victory
Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League
Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside
WORLD Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain on June 24 to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless.
ECONOMY UK hit by second rail strike

UK hit by second rail strike

Travel on Britain’s railway system ground to a halt again yesterday, as the second of three days of widespread strike action this week billed as the biggest in decades got underway.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.