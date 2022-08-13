2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

  • August 13 2022 10:22:00

2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

BRUSSELS
2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

Blazes that have torched tens of thousands of hectares of forest in France, Spain and Portugal have made 2022 a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe, the EU’s satellite monitoring service said on Aug. 12. 

Amid a prolonged heatwave that saw temperature records tumble, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) said that France had in the last three months reached the highest levels of carbon pollution from wildfires since records began in 2003.

It follows Spain registering its highest ever wildfire carbon emissions last month.

CAMS said the daily total fire radiative power -- a measure of the blazes’ intensity -- in France, Spain and Portugal in July and August was "significantly higher" than average.

The service warned that a large proportion of western Europe was now in "extreme fire danger" with some areas of "very extreme fire danger".

"We have been monitoring an increase in the number and resulting emissions of wildfires as heatwave conditions have exacerbated fires in southwestern France and the Iberian Peninsula," said Mark Parrington, CAMS senior scientist.

"The very extreme fire danger ratings that have been forecasted for large areas of southern Europe mean that the scale and intensity of any fires can be greatly increased, and this is what we have been observing in our emissions estimates and the impacts it has on local air quality."

CAMS released satellite imagery showing a plume of smoke from the huge in southwestern France extending hundreds of kilometres over the Atlantic.

France has received help battling the latest blaze -- which is 40-kilometres (25 miles) wide and which forced some 10,000 people to evacuate the region -- in the form of 361 firefighters from European neighbours including Germany, Poland, Austria and Romania.

Globally, 2022 is currently the fourth highest year in terms of wildfire carbon, CAMS said.
Scientists say heatwaves such as the exceptional hot and dry spell over western Europe are made significantly more likely to occur due to manmade climate change.

Environment,

WORLD 2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU
Recommended
Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia

Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia
Rhine drops below crucial level, impacts river transport

Rhine drops below crucial level, impacts river transport
FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search

FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant
UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant

UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant
WORLD 2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

Blazes that have torched tens of thousands of hectares of forest in France, Spain and Portugal have made 2022 a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe, the EU’s satellite monitoring service said on Aug. 12. 
ECONOMY South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

The heir and de facto leader of Samsung group received a presidential pardon on Aug. 12, the latest example of South Korea’s long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.

SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.