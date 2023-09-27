‘1923’ celebrates 100th anniversary of Republic

ISTANBUL

Produced for the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the musical “1923,” which tells the story of the Republic with fantastic elements from the Bandırma Ferry, where the War of Independence started, to the opening of the Parliament, from the Great Offensive to the establishment of the Republic, was on stage at Zorlu PSM on Sept. 23.

The musical, a co-production of Çolpan İlhan & Sadri Alışık Theater, Piu Entertainment and Zorlu PSM, brings the Republic enthusiasm to life with its light and sound design, dance choreographies, live orchestra and costumes of the period.

Starring Kerem Alışık, Özge Özder and Ece Dizdar, the show is realized with a team of 200 people on and behind the stage. The show was written by Yekta Kopan, Mert Dilek and director Mehmet Ergen, and brings together the most important names of the Turkish and foreign theater world.

Considered one of the biggest theater productions ever staged, the show will once again take theater lovers on a journey through time on Oct. 28 and 29, the Day of the Republic.