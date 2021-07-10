17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: Police

  • July 10 2021 07:00:00

17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: Police

BOGOTA- Agence France-Presse
17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: Police

Seventeen Colombian ex-soldiers are thought to have been involved in the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, Colombia’s police director said on July 9. 

Two men who had died at the hands of Haitian police and 15 others under suspicion "may have belonged to the national army" of Colombia, having left it between 2018 and 2020, general Jorge Luis Vargas told a press conference.
Moise was shot dead in a pre-dawn attack Wednesday by a 28-member hit squad made up of 26 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian origin, according to Port-au-Prince. The president’s wife, Martine, was wounded.

The Colombian authorities provided no further information on the men’s army careers or the reason for their departure from service.

Two of the suspects flew from Bogota to Panama on May 6 and from there to Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic, where they stayed four days before taking a flight to Haiti, according to Vargas.

The other Colombians arrived in the Dominican Republic - which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti - on June 4, and travelled to Port-au-Prince two days later.

Colombia has said it has information on four companies’ involvement in the crime, without giving further detail.
President Ivan Duque earlier announced that Colombia will send an intelligence mission to Haiti to aid in the investigation.

Haiti’s police chief Leon Charles has said three members of the hit squad were killed by police and 17 taken into custody. Eight remain at large.

Colombia’s El Tiempo newspaper said among those arrested was Manuel Antonio Grosso Guarin, 40, one of the country’s most experienced soldiers.

Another was Francisco Eladio Uribe, who, according to his partner, left the army in 2019 after a 20-year career.
The partner, identified only as Yuli, told a radio station Uribe was recruited by a security company that offered body guard services.

assasination ,

TURKEY Vaccine policies at universities stir legal debate

Vaccine policies at universities stir legal debate
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's happiest city aims for 1 mln visitors this year

    Turkey's happiest city aims for 1 mln visitors this year

  2. Excavations start in ancient city of Magnesia

    Excavations start in ancient city of Magnesia

  3. Traces of war disappearing in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

    Traces of war disappearing in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

  4. Ankara decries EU Parliament resolution on Turkey's opposition parties

    Ankara decries EU Parliament resolution on Turkey's opposition parties

  5. Police identify beheaded woman from serial number on breast implants

    Police identify beheaded woman from serial number on breast implants
Recommended
WHO sees ’likely’ Covid vaccine link to rare heart inflammation

WHO sees ’likely’ Covid vaccine link to rare heart inflammation
Taliban claim to control 85 percent of Afghanistan

Taliban claim to control 85 percent of Afghanistan
Haiti police blame Colombian, US suspects in president’s slaying

Haiti police blame Colombian, US suspects in president’s slaying
Pfizer pushes for 3rd shot as variant drives global outbreaks

Pfizer pushes for 3rd shot as variant drives global outbreaks
Biden sets Aug 31 for US exit from Afghanistan

Biden sets Aug 31 for US exit from Afghanistan
Traces of war disappearing in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

Traces of war disappearing in Azerbaijan’s Shusha
WORLD 17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: Police

17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: Police

Seventeen Colombian ex-soldiers are thought to have been involved in the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, Colombia’s police director said on July 9. 
ECONOMY Henkel Turkey appoints new president

Henkel Turkey appoints new president

Chemical and consumer goods company Henkel has appointed a new president in Turkey, according to a company statement.

SPORTS Some 2,160 oil wrestlers to compete in Kırkpınar through weekend

Some 2,160 oil wrestlers to compete in Kırkpınar through weekend

Turkey’s oldest Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival started in the northwestern province of Edirne on July 9 and will continue through the weekend, marking its 660th anniversary.