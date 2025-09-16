14 detained in Borsa Istanbul manipulation probe

14 detained in Borsa Istanbul manipulation probe

ISTANBUL
14 detained in Borsa Istanbul manipulation probe

Turkish authorities have detained 14 officials of Investco Holding over alleged stock market manipulation on Borsa Istanbul that caused artificial price surges and harmed small investors.

 

All of the detained suspects are accused of violating the Capital Markets Law and laundering proceeds through stock market transactions and other investment channels.

 

Authorities launched an investigation into stock holdings, targeting Investco Holding, and detained several individuals, including investment expert Işık Ökte.

 

Ökte studied economics and mathematics at Hamilton College in the U.S. He has held strategic and executive roles at Finans Invest, Halk Invest and TEB Invest, and currently works as a financial adviser and fund manager.

 

News of the operation triggered sharp declines in related stocks.

 

Investco Holding shares fell 10 percent to 738 Turkish Liras ($18).

 

Prior to the probe, Investco Holding shares had surged 324 percent since June 23.

 

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation continues, with financial authorities examining all relevant reports and transactions linked to the suspects.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather
LATEST NEWS

  1. Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

    Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

  2. Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

    Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

  3. Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

    Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

  4. Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

    Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

  5. China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'

    China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'
Recommended
Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather
Generations of beekeepers keep Erzurum village buzzing

Generations of beekeepers keep Erzurum village buzzing
Turkish cities embrace European Mobility Week ‘for all’

Turkish cities embrace European Mobility Week ‘for all’
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to solve crisis in Syrias Suwayda

Türkiye welcomes roadmap to solve crisis in Syria's Suwayda
Türkiye urges UN action over Israel’s Gaza City ground offensive

Türkiye urges UN action over Israel’s Gaza City ground offensive
Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says
WORLD Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops and tanks were pushing deeper into Gaza City on Wednesday, the second day of a ground offensive that was widely condemned internationally, as Palestinians fled the devastated area en masse.

ECONOMY UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

British inflation was unchanged in August, official data showed on Wednesday, fuelling expectations that the Bank of England will not cut interest rates again at its meeting this week.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿