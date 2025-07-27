11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan

11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY
11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan

At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan on July 26, with police saying it appeared to be a random attack.

A 42-year-old male suspect was in custody, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told a press conference.

"Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts," Shea said of the attack in Traverse City, Michigan.

"The victims were not predetermined," Shea said, adding that the suspect, a Michigan resident, apparently acted alone and used a "folding knife."

Six victims were in critical condition late on July 26, and five were in serious condition, Munson Healthcare said in a statement.

At least three of the victims were undergoing surgery, according to Shea. The victims included six men and five women.

Eyewitness Julia Martell told The New York Times she heard screaming and saw a man with a knife running through the store's pharmacy section.

Martell said she saw the man shoving and stabbing people as he moved through the store.

The 30-year-old witness described seeing three people with stab wounds and "blood everywhere."

Shea said the stabbing spree initially started near the checkout area of the store.

"It is very uncommon for our area," he said of the violence, adding that citizens in the Walmart "assisted" in apprehending the suspect.

Traverse City is a popular tourist destination located on the shore of Lake Michigan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, EU strike trade deal in transatlantic standoff

US, EU strike trade deal in transatlantic standoff
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, EU strike trade deal in transatlantic standoff

    US, EU strike trade deal in transatlantic standoff

  2. CHP opens presidential campaign office for İmamoğlu

    CHP opens presidential campaign office for İmamoğlu

  3. Bahçeli slams YPG for undermining anti-terror bid

    Bahçeli slams YPG for undermining anti-terror bid

  4. Erdoğan welcomes France’s move to recognize Palestine

    Erdoğan welcomes France’s move to recognize Palestine

  5. Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires

    Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires
Recommended
US, EU strike trade deal in transatlantic standoff

US, EU strike trade deal in transatlantic standoff
Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates
Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes

Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes
Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza

Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza
Israel declares daily fighting pauses in Gaza to allow aid

Israel declares daily fighting pauses in Gaza to allow aid
At least 8 killed during terrorist attack in southeast Iran

At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran
WORLD US, EU strike trade deal in transatlantic standoff

US, EU strike trade deal in transatlantic standoff

U.S. President Donald Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen Sunday announced they had reached a deal to end a transatlantic tariffs standoff and avert a full-blown trade war.
ECONOMY Landmark energy law expected to help meet climate goals

Landmark energy law expected to help meet climate goals

Türkiye has introduced a sweeping legislative reform aimed at accelerating renewable energy investments.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿