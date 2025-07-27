11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY

At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan on July 26, with police saying it appeared to be a random attack.

A 42-year-old male suspect was in custody, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told a press conference.

"Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts," Shea said of the attack in Traverse City, Michigan.

"The victims were not predetermined," Shea said, adding that the suspect, a Michigan resident, apparently acted alone and used a "folding knife."

Six victims were in critical condition late on July 26, and five were in serious condition, Munson Healthcare said in a statement.

At least three of the victims were undergoing surgery, according to Shea. The victims included six men and five women.

Eyewitness Julia Martell told The New York Times she heard screaming and saw a man with a knife running through the store's pharmacy section.

Martell said she saw the man shoving and stabbing people as he moved through the store.

The 30-year-old witness described seeing three people with stab wounds and "blood everywhere."

Shea said the stabbing spree initially started near the checkout area of the store.

"It is very uncommon for our area," he said of the violence, adding that citizens in the Walmart "assisted" in apprehending the suspect.

Traverse City is a popular tourist destination located on the shore of Lake Michigan.