11 dead, over 30 missing after China bridge collapse

11 dead, over 30 missing after China bridge collapse

SHAANXI
11 dead, over 30 missing after China bridge collapse

11 people are dead and more than 30 remain missing after a bridge in northern China collapsed amid torrential rains, state broadcaster CCTV reported Saturday.

The bridge over a river in Shaanxi province's Shangluo collapsed at around 8:40 pm Friday (1240 GMT) "due to a sudden downpour and flash floods", official news agency Xinhua said, citing the provincial public relations department.

"Nearly 20 vehicles and more than 30 people" remained missing after the highway bridge collapsed into the river below, CCTV said.

All 11 confirmed victims were found inside five vehicles that had so far been recovered from the water, the broadcaster said.

Images on state TV showed a partially submerged section of the bridge with the river rushing over it.

Large portions of northern and central China have been battered since Tuesday by rains that have caused flooding and significant damage.

On Friday, state media reported at least five people dead and eight missing after the rains sparked flooding and mudslides in Shaanxi's Baoji city.

State television broadcast images of neighborhoods completely flooded by muddy water, with excavators and residents attempting to clear the damage.

  Extreme weather 

The semi-desert province of Gansu, which neighbours Shaanxi, and Henan in central China were also hit by heavy rains this week.

In the Henan city of Nanyang, the equivalent of a year's worth of rain fell at the start of the week, according to CCTV.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains across the east and south coming as much of the north has sweltered in successive heat waves.

Climate change, which scientists say is exacerbated by greenhouse gas emissions, is making these types of extreme weather phenomena more frequent and more intense.

In May, a highway in southern China collapsed after days of rain, leaving 48 dead.

Earlier this month, a tornado passed through a town in eastern China killing one, injuring 79 and causing significant damage.

Collapse,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says federal solution not possible for Cyprus

Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

    Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

  2. Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

    Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

  3. Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

    Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

  4. Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

    Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

  5. Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

    Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees
Recommended
Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc
Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting
Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip
Greek Cypriot city revokes Menendez’s honorary title

Greek Cypriot city revokes Menendez’s honorary title
Occupied Palestinian territories constitute ‘single territorial unity’: ICJ

Occupied Palestinian territories constitute ‘single territorial unity’: ICJ
Defiant Biden vows to stay despite growing revolt

Defiant Biden vows to stay despite growing revolt
WORLD Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿