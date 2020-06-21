1.5 mln passengers flew under pandemic measures: Minister

  • June 21 2020 15:43:00

1.5 mln passengers flew under pandemic measures: Minister

ISTANBUL
1.5 mln passengers flew under pandemic measures: Minister

The number of passengers flying from Turkey’s airports under strict measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has reached 1.5 million, according to the transportation and infrastructure minister.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the number of planes landing on and taking off from our airports, where measures were put into effect with utmost attention, was 14,693 in domestic lines and 3,872 in international lines,” Adil Karaismailoğlu said on June 21.

“We are expecting that these figures will increase swiftly as the flights to international destinations that are closed due to the pandemic resume. We have been in cooperation with 92 countries for international flights,” he added.

Turkey has reopened restaurants and cafes, allowed intercity flights and car travel, and lifted weekend stay-at-home orders as of June 1.

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines, SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, and Pegasus Airlines have also resumed some international flights.

The number of airports with an anti-pandemic security certificate increased to 53 yesterday from six on June 1, said Karaismailoğlu.

On June 15, flights to 15 destinations in nine countries resumed, he said.

Turkish Airlines resumed flights to the United States on June 19 after more than two months.

Two planes bound for Washington D.C. and Chicago took off from Istanbul Airport at 11.00 p.m. local time.

Amy, a student at University of Chicago who did not share her last name, was returning to Chicago after spending three months in Turkey, where she graduated with online classes.

“I feel like Turkish Airlines and all the airlines have taken a lot of steps to make sure everything is clean or sanitized. So, I feel like everything should be okay,” she told Reuters, waiting in line to check in.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Russia continue talks for truce in Libya

    Turkey, Russia continue talks for truce in Libya

  2. Turkey rejects US body's accusations on anti-terror ops

    Turkey rejects US body's accusations on anti-terror ops

  3. Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks

    Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe

    Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe
Recommended
Turk Telekom uses yuan for trade with China

Turk Telekom uses yuan for trade with China
Turkeys external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets at $225.8 bln in April
Over 34,000 new companies set up in Jan-May

Over 34,000 new companies set up in Jan-May

Turkeys GDP per capita index down in 2019

Turkey's GDP per capita index down in 2019

Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay
Turkey, Finland discuss bilateral trade opportunities

Turkey, Finland discuss bilateral trade opportunities
WORLD Libyan parliament denounces Egyptian leaders comments

Libyan parliament denounces Egyptian leader's comments

The Libyan parliament called on the government to be at full readiness against "aggression" from Egypt, denouncing recent comments by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi that his army could intervene in the war-torn country.
ECONOMY 1.5 mln passengers flew under pandemic measures: Minister

1.5 mln passengers flew under pandemic measures: Minister

The number of passengers flying from Turkey’s airports under strict measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has reached 1.5 million, according to the transportation and infrastructure minister.
SPORTS Top Turkish football clubs set for broadcaster payout: Minister

Top Turkish football clubs set for broadcaster payout: Minister

Top-flight Turkish football Super Lig clubs will get a cash infusion from a Qatari broadcaster to ease their finances amid the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s youth and sports minister said on June 19. 