Zeugma Mosaic Museum breaks visitor record

GAZİANTEP

Zeugma Mosaic Museum in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, one of the largest mosaic museums in the world, broke its daily visitor record during the Eid holiday.

Gaziantep Museum Director Özgür Çomak stated that the all-time visitor record across Türkiye was broken on the second day of Eid al-Fitr and said, "We reached a record number with 5,660 people on the second day alone."

The Zeugma Mosaic Museum is home to the Gypsy Girl mosaic, the Mars Statue and the villa floor mosaics found during excavations on the banks of the Euphrates River.

While the mosaics in the museum contain examples of late antique churches and early Assyrian and Christian iconography, the mosaics unearthed from the ancient city of Zeugma cover an area of 2,500 square meters, along with statues, columns and fountains from the Roman period, piquing the interest of visitors.

The Gypsy Girl mosaic, dating back to the 2nd century A.D., one of the most important artifacts at the museum and a symbol of the city, is among the most popular works.

Some 5,660 people visited the Zeugma Mosaic Museum on day two of Eid al-Fitr, breaking the all-time visitor record, according to Çomak, who said that the museum was rushed by visitors from across Türkiye.

Stating that they reached a record number of daily visitors during the holiday, he said, "We are especially happy about the interest of local visitors to our museum. Especially on the second day of the holiday, we were visited by 5,660 people. This is the all-time visitor record across Türkiye. The Gypsy Girl attracts a lot of attention. It is an international brand. Zeugma mosaics are 3-dimensional. The museum has an exhibition area of approximately 7,000 square meters. 3,000 square meters of it is used only as a display arrangement with mosaics.”