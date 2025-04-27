Zelensky says Ukraine still fighting in Russia's Kursk

Zelensky says Ukraine still fighting in Russia's Kursk

KIEV
Zelensky says Ukraine still fighting in Russias Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Ukraine's army was still fighting in Russia's Kursk a day after Moscow claimed the "full liberation" of its western region.

"Our military continues to actively defend the designated areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions," Zelensky said on Telegram, adding that the situation remained difficult in many areas including Kursk.

Russia said on Saturday it had captured Gornal, the last settlement that was under Ukrainian control in its border Kursk region, where Kiev launched a shock offensive in August 2024.

Yet hours later Ukraine's army denied its forces had been forced out, branding Russia's claim as "propaganda tricks."

"The situation on the front lines and the actual activities of the RU.S.sian army prove that the current pressure on Russia to end this war is not enough," Zelensky said, calling to increase pressure on Russia to create more opportunities for "real diplomacy."

His comments come a day after Zelensky met U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican to discuss a potential ceasefire.

After their brief talk in St Peter's Basilica Trump cast doubt over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted the more than three-year-long war to end.

Zelensky later described the exchange as a "very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic."

Kiev had hoped it could use land in the Kursk region as a bargaining chip in future peace talks with Russia, which has seized parts of eastern and southern Ukraine since launching its offensive in February 2022.

Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov especially praised the "heroism" of the North Korean soldiers who fought in the Kursk campaign, admitting their participation in the conflict for the first time.

Several Russian military bloggers who closely monitor the conflict said fighting was still ongoing around the forests on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

A local Russian army commander in Kursk also said the army was still conducting operations in the region, according to a state TV broadcast aired on Sunday.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

    Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

  2. Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

    Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

  3. Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

    Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

  4. Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

    Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

  5. Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

    Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
Recommended
Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick
Conclave to elect new pope starts May 7

Conclave to elect new pope starts May 7
Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11
No evidence of cyberattack linked to blackout in Spain, Portugal: EU chief

No evidence of cyberattack linked to blackout in Spain, Portugal: EU chief
Putin announces surprise Ukraine truce for May 8-10

Putin announces surprise Ukraine truce for May 8-10
Syria slams SDF calls for federalism, terms countrys unity as ‘red line’

Syria slams SDF calls for federalism, terms country's unity as ‘red line’
Fires rage 2 days after Iran port blast killed 70

Fires rage 2 days after Iran port blast killed 70
WORLD Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's conservatives under chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz on Monday announced their cabinet ministers, including an outspoken Ukraine backer as foreign minister, before they are set to take power next week.

ECONOMY Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is set to address the parliament's planning and budget committee on May 6, providing insights into the country's economic situation, inflation and monetary policy.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿