Zelensky says Europe 'must be a participant' in peace talks

KIEV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Europe must be a part of talks on ending the Russian invasion, after Moscow said presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were due to meet in the "coming days".

"The war is happening in Europe, and Ukraine is an integral part of Europe - we are already in negotiations on EU accession. Therefore, Europe must be a participant in the relevant processes," Zelensky said on social media after a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Merz spoke on the phone with Zelensky and both "praised the mediation efforts" of Trump, a German government spokesman said.

Merz and Zelensky "agreed that Russia must end its illegal war of aggression" and said they would continue "exchanging closely" with European partners and the United States, the spokesman added.

Putin said Thursday that "conditions" for a potential meeting with Zelensky had not been met, hours after the Ukrainian leader repeated a call for direct talks.

"I have nothing against it in general, it is possible, but certain conditions must be created for this. But unfortunately, we are still far from creating such conditions," Putin told reporters at the Kremlin.