Zelensky says Europe 'must be a participant' in peace talks

Zelensky says Europe 'must be a participant' in peace talks

KIEV
Zelensky says Europe must be a participant in peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Europe must be a part of talks on ending the Russian invasion, after Moscow said presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were due to meet in the "coming days".

"The war is happening in Europe, and Ukraine is an integral part of Europe - we are already in negotiations on EU accession. Therefore, Europe must be a participant in the relevant processes," Zelensky said on social media after a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Merz spoke on the phone with Zelensky and both "praised the mediation efforts" of Trump, a German government spokesman said.

Merz and Zelensky "agreed that Russia must end its illegal war of aggression" and said they would continue "exchanging closely" with European partners and the United States, the spokesman added.

 Putin said Thursday that "conditions" for a potential meeting with Zelensky had not been met, hours after the Ukrainian leader repeated a call for direct talks.

"I have nothing against it in general, it is possible, but certain conditions must be created for this. But unfortunately, we are still far from creating such conditions," Putin told reporters at the Kremlin.

 

support,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

    Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

  2. Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

    Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

  3. Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'

    Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'

  4. Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

  5. Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'

    Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'
Recommended
Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting forever

Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'
Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting forever

Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
Iraq divided over future of pro-Iran armed alliance

Iraq divided over future of pro-Iran armed alliance
WHO says nearly 100,000 struck with cholera in Sudan

WHO says nearly 100,000 struck with cholera in Sudan
Frances huge wildfire ‘will burn for days’

France's huge wildfire ‘will burn for days’
US raises bounty on Venezuelas Maduro to $50 mln

US raises bounty on Venezuela's Maduro to $50 mln
WORLD Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting forever

Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'

Armenia and Azerbaijan have committed to a lasting peace after decades of conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday as he hosted the leaders of the South Caucasus rivals at a White House signing event.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿