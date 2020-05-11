YPG/PKK bombing injures 11 civilians in al-Bab, Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least 11 civilians were wounded in a bomb attack carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on May 10.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorist group targeted an Operation Euphrates Shield area.

At least 11 innocent civilians were injured, one of them critically, in the attack, it added.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement of locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.