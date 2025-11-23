Yemen rebels sentence 17 to death over spying

Yemen rebels sentence 17 to death over spying

SANAA
Yemen rebels sentence 17 to death over spying

A court operating under Yemen's Houthi rebels has sentenced 17 people to death for spying on behalf of Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia, rebel media has said.

The Houthis' Saba news agency said the court in the capital Sanaa sentenced the 17 individuals in cases relating to "espionage cells within a spy network affiliated with the American, Israeli and Saudi intelligence.”

It said they were sentenced to be executed by firing squad.

Lawyer Abdulbasit Ghazi, representing some of the defendants, said on Facebook that they can appeal the sentence.

The charges included "colluding with foreign nations in a state of enmity with Yemen during the 2024-2025 period, namely Saudi Arabia, Britain and America and spying for their interests through officers from those countries and from the Israeli Mossad" intelligence service.

The defendants were also accused of "incitement and aiding with the recruitment of a number of citizens... which led to the targeting of several military, security and civilian sites resulting in the death of dozens and widespread destruction of infrastructure.”

A man and a woman were sentenced to 10 years in prison each and another person was acquitted in the same case.

Israel has hit targets in Yemen repeatedly over the past two years in response to attacks by the Houthis on Israel, which the rebels said were in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In the wake of the Israeli attacks, the Houthis have launched a widespread campaign of arrests targeting those it accuses of spying for Israel or the United States.

The crackdown intensified following an August strike that killed rebel prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates

Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates

    Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates

  2. THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

    THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

  3. Türkiye sees red meat price drop amid global surge

    Türkiye sees red meat price drop amid global surge

  4. Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase

    Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase

  5. Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln

    Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln
Recommended
Russian attack kills four, wounds 17 in Kharkiv: Mayor

Russian attack kills four, wounds 17 in Kharkiv: Mayor
50 children in Nigeria escape after kidnapping as 38 worshippers rescued

50 children in Nigeria escape after kidnapping as 38 worshippers rescued
US and Ukraine report peace plan progress after Geneva talks

US and Ukraine report peace plan progress after Geneva talks
Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo

Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo
Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike
Trump blasts Ukraine for zero gratitude amid talks to halt war

Trump blasts Ukraine for 'zero gratitude' amid talks to halt war
Hamas delegations visit Cairo amid plans on Rafah communities

Hamas delegations visit Cairo amid plans on Rafah communities
WORLD Russian attack kills four, wounds 17 in Kharkiv: Mayor

Russian attack kills four, wounds 17 in Kharkiv: Mayor

A Russian drone strike on the major Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed four people and wounded 17 on Sunday, its mayor said.

ECONOMY THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

Turkish Airlines (THY) is offering round-trip flights to select South European destinations starting from $129, with the promotion valid for limited seats.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿