Xi hosts two dozen African leaders at China's biggest summit in years

Xi hosts two dozen African leaders at China's biggest summit in years

BEIJING
Xi hosts two dozen African leaders at Chinas biggest summit in years

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will host over two dozen African leaders at a lavish dinner in Beijing on Wednesday, kicking off the city's biggest summit in years with promises of cooperation in infrastructure, energy and education.

China, the world's number two economy, is Africa's largest trading partner and has sought to tap continent's vast troves of natural resources including copper, gold, lithium and rare earth minerals.

It has also furnished African countries with billions in loans that have helped build much-needed infrastructure but also sometimes stoked controversy by saddling governments with huge debts.

Twenty-five African leaders have arrived in Beijing or confirmed attendance at this week's China-Africa forum, according to an AFP tally, including some whose countries face a rising risk of debt distress.

The forum will kick off Wednesday evening with a family photo and a lavish dinner in the Great Hall of the People — followed by an opening ceremony at which Xi will deliver a speech the next day.

Chinese state media has this week lauded Xi as a "true friend of Africa", claiming Beijing's ties were reaching "new heights" under his stewardship.

As of Wednesday, the Chinese leader had held talks with over a dozen African counterparts in Beijing, a tally of state media reporting showed.

Meeting Tuesday with Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria — one of China's biggest borrowers on the continent — Xi called for great cooperation in the "development of infrastructure, energy and mineral resources", state news agency Xinhua said.

And in talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa that same day, he promised cooperation in "investment, trade, infrastructure, mineral resources" and others.

He also backed Zimbabwe in its struggle against "illegal sanctions" — imposed by the United States in response to corruption and human rights abuses by the country's leadership.

Geopolitical concerns

 

Analysts say that Beijing's largesse towards the continent is being recalibrated in the face of economic trouble at home — and that geopolitical concerns over a growing tussle with the United States may increasingly be driving policy.

"Deepening economic engagement with Africa across the board" is one of Beijing's key goals this week, Zainab Usman, director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told AFP.

"In specific areas, even where such an expanded engagement may not make economic sense, it will be driven by geopolitical reasons," she explained.

One goal may be narrowing the growing trade imbalance between China and Africa through increasing imports of agricultural goods and processed minerals, Usman said.

"Meeting these African demands is in China's geopolitical interest to keep them onside in the tussle with the U.S."

For their part, African leaders are likely to seek backing for big-ticket items as they have in the past, but also place greater emphasis on debt sustainability, analysts say.

Recent deadly protests in Kenya were triggered by the government's need "to service its debt burden to international creditors, including China", said Alex Vines, head of the Africa Programme at London's Chatham House.

In light of such events, Vines and other analysts expect African leaders at this week's forum to seek not only more Chinese investment but also more favourable loans.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
Trump taps Musk to save trillions in war on waste

Trump taps Musk to 'save trillions' in war on waste
Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿