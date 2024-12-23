World’s largest holographic zoo opens in Istanbul

Dilara Özer – ISTANBUL
The world’s largest holographic zoo and digital experience center, DigiZoo, has officially opened its doors at the Mall of Istanbul.

 

Spanning 1,500 square meters, DigiZoo offers an immersive journey through interactive exhibits, virtual reality experiences and holographic displays featuring over 50 species, designed to captivate both children and adults.

 

A collaboration between Türkiye’s leading design studio PolyVision and Katılım Emeklilik pension fund, the project stands out for its cutting-edge technology.

 

Combining advanced imaging techniques with artificial intelligence algorithms, DigiZoo brings prehistoric creatures and modern animals to life, highlighting both the wonders of nature and pressing global issues like the climate crisis.

 

Ayhan Sincek, General Manager of Katılım Emeklilik, emphasized DigiZoo’s role in promoting sustainability and future consciousness.

 

“With DigiZoo, we aim to introduce advanced technology and instill awareness of a sustainable future by offering educational yet entertaining experiences for children,” he said.

 

PolyVision Founder Aret Yıldız underlined the project’s scale and goals.

 

“By 2025, we expect to host around 160,000 visitors annually, with children comprising a significant portion. We also offer workshops and social spaces for parents,” he stated.

 

Yıldız explained that DigiZoo’s distinction as “the world’s largest holographic zoo” stems from factors such as area size, exhibit variety and display technology.

 

It consisting of six sections including Briefing Room, Laboratory, Avatar Forest, Dinosaurs Area, Modern Nature Creatures and Submarine Area, as well as activity areas, a gift shop and a café.

 

Visitors begin their journey in a foyer featuring nostalgic games before entering a time tunnel that transports them to the world of dinosaurs featuring holographic displays. The tour continues into the “Avatar Forest” where children can interact with AI-powered 3D holograms.

 

In the “Butterfly Room,” interactive holographic butterflies, set against a stark white background, add splashes of vivid color. Furthermore, captivating installations of various sizes that address climate change promote environmental awareness in an engaging format.

 

Experiences at DigiZoo are designed to stimulate children’s curiosity, improve motor skills and nurture their connection with technology. The “Digital Aquarium” introduces creative activities like fish painting, encouraging hands-on engagement while fostering technological literacy. Similarly, the “Dinosaur Fossil Zone” offers an opportunity to explore prehistoric remnants.

