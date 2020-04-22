World on brink of hunger pandemic: WFP chief

  • April 22 2020 09:32:12

World on brink of hunger pandemic: WFP chief

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
World on brink of hunger pandemic: WFP chief

A boy eats at an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation on World Hunger Day, in Chennai, May 28, 2014. (REUTERS Photo)

The world is on the brink of a hunger pandemic as the coronavirus continues to spread, World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said on April 21.

"Millions of civilians living in conflict-scarred nations, including many women and children, face being pushed to the brink of starvation, with the spectre of famine a very real and dangerous possibility," Beasley said in remarks made to a virtual session of the U.N. Security Council.

According to experts, 821 million people go to bed hungry and a newly-published Global Report on Food Crisis indicated an additional 135 million are facing crisis levels of hunger or worse.

"That means 135 million people on Earth are marching towards the brink of starvation. But now the World Food Programme analysis shows that, due to the coronavirus, an additional 130 million people could be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of 2020. That’s a total of 265 million people," he added.

The WFP chief also warned 36 countries may face famine due to the virus.

"In a worst-case scenario, we could be looking at famine in about three dozen countries, and in fact, in 10 of these countries we already have more than 1 million people per country who are on the verge of starvation.

"In many places, this human suffering is the heavy price of conflict," he added.

Since appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,259 with 95,591 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,259 with 95,591 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln
Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas

Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas
Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000
Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal

Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal
Trump says hell suspend immigration, offers no details

Trump says he'll 'suspend immigration,' offers no details

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan
WORLD Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.5 million on April 21, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index down in April

Consumer confidence index down in April

Turkish consumers' confidence in the country's economy has fallen 5.8% this month amid coronavirus fears, Turkey's statistical authority said on April 22. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 