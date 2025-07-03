Wildfires rage in western Türkiye as İzmir battles blazes on multiple fronts

Wildfires rage in western Türkiye as İzmir battles blazes on multiple fronts

İZMİR
Wildfires rage in western Türkiye as İzmir battles blazes on multiple fronts

Wildfires that erupted on July 2 in İzmir’s Çeşme and Ödemiş districts remain uncontained, forcing evacuations in multiple residential areas and triggering road closures across the western province.

Türkiye is facing a high-risk wildfire season, with numerous blazes erupting across the country in recent days.

In Çeşme, fires that began around noon in the Ildır area quickly spread due to strong winds. İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban stated that initial assessments indicate the fire likely originated from an electrical line. “Technical teams and eyewitnesses reported that the blaze began along a power line,” Elban noted.

Due to the advancing flames, Çeşme’s Ilıca and Germiyan neighborhoods, as well as the Nohutalan neighborhood in nearby Urla, were evacuated as a precaution. The İzmir-Çeşme highway was also closed to traffic after flames reached the roadside.

Firefighting efforts were temporarily halted from air and nightfall, continuing solely from the ground until aerial operations resumed at first light.  

The General Directorate of Forestry highlighted the difficult conditions on social media, stating, “In İzmir, we are battling not only fire but winds reaching up to 60 kilometers per hour.”

İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay described the fire in Çeşme as “a large-scale wildfire, fueled by strong winds, posing a threat to residential areas.”

Çeşme Mayor Lal Denizli announced that firefighting efforts in the district, involving the General Directorate of Forestry, İzmir and Ankara fire departments, Çeşme municipal teams, İzmir Water and Sewerage Administration (İZSU), local gendarmerie and volunteer rescue units, are ongoing to combat the uncontrolled wildfires.

Meanwhile, a separate wildfire in the Tosunlar neighborhood of Ödemiş’s Manastır area also spread rapidly due to the wind. Residents of Tosunlar and Suçıktı neighborhoods were evacuated, and several homes are reported to have suffered damage.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced that wildfires in İzmir’s Seferihisar and Menderes, Manisa’s Akhisar, Kula and Saruhanlı districts and Bilecik’s Vezirhan have been brought under control.

He also said that significant progress had also been made in extinguishing fires in the southern city of Hatay’s Antakya and the western city of Manisa’s Ahmetli districts, with cooling efforts ongoing.

 

Izmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

    Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

  2. Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

    Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

  3. Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

    Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

  4. Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

    Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

  5. Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens

    Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens
Recommended
Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation
Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens

Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens
Sources say work nears completion on new military complex

Sources say work nears completion on new military complex
Parliament passes Türkiyes first climate law

Parliament passes Türkiye's first climate law
Erdoğan to attend ECO summit in Azerbaijan

Erdoğan to attend ECO summit in Azerbaijan
Türkiye rejects Israeli calls for annexing West Bank

Türkiye rejects Israeli calls for annexing West Bank
WORLD Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Afghanistan's government said on Thursday that Russia had become the first country to officially recognise its rule, calling it a "brave decision."
ECONOMY UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

The House of Lords on July 2 hosted a high-level roundtable, titled “Middle Corridor: Strategic Investment and Cooperation Opportunities,” to discuss the growing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor.

SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿