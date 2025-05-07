Wild boar alert prompts measures in tourist city

MUĞLA

In response to the growing presence of wild boars in residential areas, public health authorities in the southwestern city of Muğla have introduced a series of precautionary measures to address the issue effectively.

The decision followed a meeting chaired by Governor İdris Akbıyık, during which officials addressed growing concerns over boars descending from their natural habitats into city streets in search of food.

A written statement issued by the Muğla Governor’s Office highlighted the risks posed by the animals, noting that their presence in urban areas threatens both public health and safety due to potential attacks.

In recent weeks, groups of wild boars have been spotted roaming neighborhoods, rummaging through garbage and sometimes being deliberately fed by locals.

To prevent further encounters, municipalities across the province have been instructed to enforce several measures. These include securing garbage containers with proper lids, making them inaccessible to animals, and banning the random disposal of waste. New regulations will also standardize garbage collection hours in various districts to limit exposure.

Officials issued additional warnings about the intentional feeding of the wild boars and emphasized that the practice not only disturbs natural wildlife patterns but also increases health hazards.

Local authorities, including district governors and municipalities, will ensure public awareness through both written and audio announcements in the coming days.