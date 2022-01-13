WEF warns cyber risks add to climate crisis threat

  • January 13 2022 07:00:00

WEF warns cyber risks add to climate crisis threat

ANKARA
WEF warns cyber risks add to climate crisis threat

Cyberthreats and the growing space race are emerging risks to the global economy, adding to existing challenges posed by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum said in a report on Jan. 11.

The Global Risks Report is usually released ahead of the annual elite winter gathering of CEOs and world leaders in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, but the event has been postponed for a second year in a row because of COVID-19. The World Economic Forum still plans some virtual sessions next week.

As 2022 begins, the pandemic and its economic and societal impact still pose a “critical threat” to the world, the report said. Big differences between rich and poor nations’ access to vaccines mean their economies are recovering at uneven rates, which could widen social divisions and heighten geopolitical tensions.

By 2024, the global economy is forecast to be 2.3 percent smaller than it would have been without the pandemic. But that masks the different rates of growth between developing nations, whose economies are forecast to be 5.5 percent smaller than before the pandemic, and rich countries, which are expected to expand 0.9 percent.

The pandemic forced a huge shift - requiring many people to work or attend class from home and giving rise to an exploding number of online platforms and devices to aid a transformation that has dramatically increased security risks, the report said.

Turkey, cyber attack, climate crisis,

WORLD China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

    ‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

  2. Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

    Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

  3. Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

    Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

  4. Man names baby boy after Viking king ‘Ragnar’

    Man names baby boy after Viking king ‘Ragnar’

  5. Turkish agronomist teaching farming to Malawians at hunger risk

    Turkish agronomist teaching farming to Malawians at hunger risk
Recommended
Road map needed for 2 mln electric cars on roads: Report

Road map needed for 2 mln electric cars on roads: Report
Bottlenecks expected to slow global growth

Bottlenecks expected to slow global growth
Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data
Botaş to deliver gas to SOCAR Turkey

Botaş to deliver gas to SOCAR Turkey
Companies to benefit from lira incentives

Companies to benefit from lira incentives
Current account gap at $2.68 in November

Current account gap at $2.68 in November
WORLD China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
ECONOMY Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

China’s car sales grew for the first time since 2018 last year, a trade association said on Jan. 11, as demand for new energy vehicles continues to rise.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.