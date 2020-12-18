Wealth fund ‘subject to thorough and strict audit’

  • December 18 2020 07:00:00

Wealth fund ‘subject to thorough and strict audit’

ANKARA
Wealth fund ‘subject to thorough and strict audit’

The Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) is subject to very strict and thorough audit, Vice President Fuat Oktay has said.

Replying to opposition criticism about the debt ratio of the fund during a parliamentary debate on the 2021 budget, Oktay said on Dec. 16 that claims that the TWF is not being audited are wrong.

“The TWF is subject to very strict and thorough audit,” he said. “The independent audit performed by companies whose reputation is recognized by international markets is followed by the audit performed by the State Supervisory Board and the process ends with the audit of the parliament, which is the highest supervisory authority of our country.”

Oktay added that the Court of Accounts continues to audit the institutions that have been transferred to the TWF just as they had been subject to such audition before the transfer.

The vice president said that the debt-asset ratio of the fund is 3 percent, well below the maximum 22 percent level the OECD deems as appropriate.

The TWF, founded in 2016, holds all or part of the shares of several Turkish companies including flag carrier Turkish Airlines, telecommunications giant Türk Telekom, state lenders Ziraat Bankası and Halkbank, oil company Turkish Petroleum and stock market Borsa Istanbul.

With an estimated capital of $33 billion, Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund is ranked the 14th largest among the world’s top 15 wealth funds, according to the U.S.-based Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU finishes contracting $7.3 bln refugee deal with Turkey

    EU finishes contracting $7.3 bln refugee deal with Turkey

  2. US-Turkey ties can normalize if US meets Ankara’s demands: Turkish FM

    US-Turkey ties can normalize if US meets Ankara’s demands: Turkish FM

  3. 500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

    500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

  4. ‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

    ‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,364 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,955,680

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,364 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,955,680
Recommended
Turkey extends zero-tariffs on wheat imports to April

Turkey extends zero-tariffs on wheat imports to April
Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln
Turkey launches boron-derived dishwasher detergent

Turkey launches boron-derived dishwasher detergent
Confidence in Turkish assets up as risk premium falls

Confidence in Turkish assets up as risk premium falls
Tight, decisive monetary stance set to stem inflation: Central Bank head

Tight, decisive monetary stance set to stem inflation: Central Bank head

Private sector foreign debt down in October

Private sector foreign debt down in October
WORLD Putin explains Russias position on Karabakh

Putin explains Russia's position on Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained Russia's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire on Dec.17.

ECONOMY Turkey extends zero-tariffs on wheat imports to April

Turkey extends zero-tariffs on wheat imports to April

Turkey has extended the suspension of 20 percent tariffs on wheat, barley, and corn imports until April 30, 2021, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Dec. 17.
SPORTS Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar won the silver medal on Dec. 16 in the 2020 Individual World Cup being held in Serbia.