We won't allow provocations: Erdoğan

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned against political unrest and called for national unity during an iftar dinner with university students at the Beştepe National Exhibition Hall.

"We are going through sensitive times. We will not fall for provocations or take dark paths that lead to disaster," Erdoğan said. "We will not be deceived by the cheap politics of cowards hiding behind young people to cover up their own wrongdoings. We will never be actors in their scripted scenarios. If there is lawlessness, we will hold them accountable within the law."

Emphasizing the importance of unity, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye belongs to all its citizens and must not be surrendered to street violence. He urged young people to remain vigilant against "those who seek to incite chaos."

Erdoğan criticized what he described as double standards in Western democracies, arguing that similar acts of vandalism and insults against authorities would face severe consequences in other countries.

"If by democracy they mean allowing thieves, fraudsters, and marginal groups to exploit municipalities and public resources, we reject that understanding of democracy," he said. "If by freedom they mean setting fire to streets, desecrating historic mosques, and consuming alcohol in places of worship, we will never stand by them."

He also condemned attacks on law enforcement and judiciary officials, warning that security forces would not tolerate street violence.

"There is no destination for those trying to turn this country into chaos. The road they have taken is a dead end," Erdoğan said. "We will not allow young people to be used by corrupt politicians who see politics as a tool for personal gain."

﻿