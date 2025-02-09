'We are the future': European far right makes show of force

'We are the future': European far right makes show of force

MADRID
We are the future: European far right makes show of force

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and France's Marine Le Pen headlined a rally in Madrid on Feb. 8 by Europe's biggest far-right bloc, buoyed by Donald Trump's return to power and calling for "a 180-degree pivot."

Patriots for Europe has realigned extreme-right forces in the European Union. It became the European Parliament's third-largest force after Orban helped launch it last year to pull the bloc towards the far right.

"Yesterday we were the heretics. Today we are the mainstream... We are the future," proclaimed Orban, sharing the stage with other leading extreme-right nationalists including Dutch anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and former Czech premier Andrej Babis.

Both Orban and Le Pen hailed Trump's "tornado" as showing the way forward for the EU, which the parties had condemned in a joint statement as riven with "climate fanaticism", "illegal immigration" and "excessive regulation."

"We're facing a truly global tipping point. Hurricane Trump is sweeping across the United States," Le Pen said.

"For its part, the European Union seems to be in a state of shock."

Spanish party Vox, who hosted the rally, said around 2,000 people attended the event, following a dinner on Feb. 7 for Patriots leaders and Kevin Roberts, head of ultra-conservative U.S. think tank The Heritage Foundation.

The summit in the Spanish capital has adopted the slogan "Make Europe Great Again", a nod to Trump's rallying cry "Make America Great Again."

Orban is seen as one of Trump's closest EU allies, while Vox leader Santiago Abascal has highlighted the ideological affinity between the group and Trump, especially on immigration

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent second Nakba for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

  2. Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

    Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

  3. BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

    BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

  4. Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

    Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

  5. Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

    Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Recommended
MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance
Netanyahu praises Trumps revolutionary, creative Gaza plan

Netanyahu praises Trump's 'revolutionary, creative' Gaza plan
Türkiye, Qatar join integrated industrial partnership

Türkiye, Qatar join integrated industrial partnership
Senior UN official set to hold key meetings on Cyprus issue

Senior UN official set to hold key meetings on Cyprus issue
31 Maoists, two Indian police officers killed in gunfight

31 Maoists, two Indian police officers killed in gunfight
German election favorite urges quick coalition talks

German election favorite urges quick coalition talks
WORLD MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

On Nov. 18, 2024, the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia (MIKTA) convened on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a joint communiqué, they reaffirmed MIKTA’s identity as a cross-regional partnership committed to democracy, international law, multilateralism, and global cooperation.
ECONOMY BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

Chinese BYD, the world’s leading EV maker, aims to sell 50,000 vehicles in the Turkish market this year, according to a company executive.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿