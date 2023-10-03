Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

CANBERRA
Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Early voting opened Tuesday across a swathe of Australia on a reform that would recognise Indigenous people in the 1901 constitution for the first time.

The proposal -- which would also give First Nations people the right to be consulted on policies that affect them -- has only minority support after slumping in the polls.

"We're fighting to keep an extra layer of bureaucracy out of our constitution," said 60-year-old "no" campaigner Dee Duchesne as early voting began in Sydney.

People who are unavailable to vote on the October 14 referendum day can opt to cast a ballot early.

Polling stations opened Tuesday across New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory. They opened the previous day in the rest of the country.

Outside a polling station in central Sydney, campaigners for both sides handed out pamphlets.

A supporter of the proposal to give Indigenous people a so-called Voice had written "yes" in chalk on the pavement.

"I want to recognise our first Australians, and this is how they have asked to be recognised. I think the Voice is a very simple thing to ask for," said Karen Wyatt, a 59-year-old volunteer for the "yes" camp.

Trevor Veenson, a 36-year-old nurse, told AFP he would be voting "no".

"To me, it's divisive, it's causing more problems than necessary," he said of the referendum.

"Why change something that's not broken?"

Librarian Yasmin Tadich, 50, was hoping there would be a "groundswell" of support for the "yes" vote.

She told AFP: "It's time to recognise the longest living culture in the world... we need to embrace and value Indigenous First Nations people."

More than two centuries after the white settlement of Australia, Indigenous people are still far more likely to die young, live in poverty and be imprisoned.

Proponents of the constitutional amendment say listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders would help to craft policies that work.

Opponents say the plan lacks detail, creates unnecessary bureaucracy, opens a racial divide, confers special privileges on Indigenous people and would do little to improve their lot.

If voters have to choose one way or the other, recent surveys indicate the "yes" camp is at just over 40 percent and the "no" side at nearly 60 percent.

A Guardian Essential survey released Tuesday indicated a slight uptick for the "yes" camp but the "no" side remained in the lead.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

    Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

  2. Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

    Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

  3. Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

    Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

  4. Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

    Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

  5. Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility

    Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility
Recommended
Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility

Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility
Rep. Matt Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, throwing House into new turmoil

Rep. Matt Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, throwing House into new turmoil
Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people
At least 13 people killed at nightclub fire in Spain

At least 13 people killed at nightclub fire in Spain
At least 10 killed in Mexico church roof collapse

At least 10 killed in Mexico church roof collapse
Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels

Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels
WORLD Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Early voting opened Tuesday across a swathe of Australia on a reform that would recognise Indigenous people in the 1901 constitution for the first time.

ECONOMY Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

The annual inflation rate has accelerated from 58.9 percent in August to 61.5 percent in September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”