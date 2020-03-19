Virus concern creates fake real estate advertisements

Gülistan Alagöz - ISTANBUL

The coronavirus anxiety has spread to Turkey’s real estate sector as some people are putting up unrealistic and misleading advertisements, claiming some houses are “coronavirus-free” or “isolated from the virus.”

Real estate consultations say that since the virus has spread to Europe, the demand for detached houses and lands outside cities has increased.

The leading names in the real estate sector, on the other hand, state that the process that changed the demands started with an earthquake wave that occurred a few months ago in Turkey, and that the coronavirus was effective in this process.

Stating that there is an interest not only in detached houses but also in the lands outside the city, Coldwell Banker chairman for Turkey Gökhan Taş said that the search for land on online platforms has increased by nearly 40 percent in the last month.

“We see that young professionals who have focused more on investment opportunities in the city have turned their eyes on the surroundings of Istanbul as well as Muğla, Çanakkale and Tekirdağ provinces,” Taş said.

Expressing that consumers can respond instantly to the developments, Toros Cumhur, ERA brand director, said that they observed a much higher demand for real estate outside the city after the virus spread to Europe.

“Even those who want to invest in the city a few months ago shifted their search out of the city with the effect of these news,” Cumhur added.