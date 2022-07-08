Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships

  • July 08 2022 07:00:00

Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships

WASHINGTON
Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships

Space travel company Virgin Galactic has said it had reached an agreement with Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two new air launch carrier aircraft for its spaceships.    

These new “motherships” will replace Virgin Galactic’s existing carrier plane - the VMS Eve built by Scaled Composites - with the first of the new aircraft due to enter service by 2025. The company also plans to launch new “Delta-class” spaceships the same year.    

The value of the contract was not disclosed.    

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement the next generation motherships “will be faster to produce, easier to maintain and will allow us to fly substantially more missions each year.”     

He added the goal was 400 flights per year from the company’s base in New Mexico, called Spaceport America.      

Established in 2004, Virgin Galactic is looking to build on the success of a high profile test mission in 2021, which saw its founder Richard Branson experience a few minutes’ weightlessness on the edge of space.    

Unlike other companies that use vertical-launch rockets, Virgin Galactic uses a carrier aircraft that takes off from a runway, gains high altitude, and drops a rocket-powered spaceplane that soars into space before gliding back to Earth.    

Both VMS Eve and the company’s spaceplane VMS Unity are at the company’s production facility in Mojave, California, where they are undergoing maintenance. Virgin Galactic said its first commercial missions will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

ARTS & LIFE Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story

Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

  4. ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

    ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

  5. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals
Recommended
Samsung Electronics forecasts 11 pct rise in profits

Samsung Electronics forecasts 11 pct rise in profits
Türkiye seeking to increase share in global exports: Minister

Türkiye seeking to increase share in global exports: Minister
Eşarj to expand its charging stations network

Eşarj to expand its charging stations network
E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months
New drillship to start mission in August, says energy minister

New drillship to start mission in August, says energy minister
US senators call for close look at TikTok

US senators call for close look at TikTok
WORLD Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Hakkı Akdeniz, the owner of the famous pizza chain Champion Pizza and known for his charity work, has been included in the list of the “great immigrants” announced every year by the Carnegie Corporation of New York in the U.S., a philanthropic fund established to support education programs, and became the first Turkish person to be included in this list.
ECONOMY E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) e-commerce volume increased by 68 percent in the first four months of 2022 from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.