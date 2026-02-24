Violence-hit Guadalajara to host World Cup games

Violence-hit Guadalajara to host World Cup games

GUADALAJARA
Violence-hit Guadalajara to host World Cup games

 

The city of Guadalajara erupted with cartel violence this past weekend, alongside other parts of Mexico, after an army raid left a notorious drug lord dead.

Now, Guadalajara is looking ahead nervously to the World Cup this summer, in which it will host four games.

Authorities are turning to technology to keep its slice of the planet's premier sporting event safe, as Mexico is co-hosting the tournament with the United States and Canada.

Drones, anti-drone equipment and AI-driven video surveillance systems are some of the tools the state government of Jalisco, of which Guadalajara is the capital, will deploy to provide security.

The preparations come as Jalisco endures an epidemic of disappearances and the discoveries of clandestine graves, with Guadalajara having more of its residents go missing due to brutal drug-related violence than any other city in Mexico.

On Feb. 22, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and one of the most wanted men in Mexico and the United States, was killed in a military operation some 130 kilometers from Guadalajara.

The cartel reacted with fury, triggering gunfire with security forces that left at least 57 people dead across Mexico, both soldiers and cartel members, as well as highway blockades in 20 states.

Following the burning of buses and businesses, authorities suspended football games in Guadalajara and the central state of Queretaro.

Football's world governing body FIFA declined to comment on the violence in one of the cup's host cities.

Tuesday, the streets of Guadalajara remained semi-empty, as businesses stayed shut as classes were suspended in Jalisco. Schools also shut down in a dozen other states.

Days before, state security officials had reported that Guadalajara was "peaceful."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham
LATEST NEWS

  1. Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

    Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

  2. Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut

    Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut

  3. Bilateral trade with Azerbaijan could reach $15 billion: TİM chief

    Bilateral trade with Azerbaijan could reach $15 billion: TİM chief

  4. Türkiye promotes rooftop solar at homes to expand sustainable energy use

    Türkiye promotes rooftop solar at homes to expand sustainable energy use

  5. Aselsan’s net profit surges 50 percent in 2025

    Aselsan’s net profit surges 50 percent in 2025
Recommended
Iran says deal within reach ahead of US talks

Iran says deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks
Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech

Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech
Former CIA official Graham Fuller dies at 89 in Canada

Former CIA official Graham Fuller dies at 89 in Canada
US says Huckabee comments do not reflect policy after regional backlash

US says Huckabee comments do not reflect policy after regional backlash
Iran says students must respect red lines after protests

Iran says students must respect 'red lines' after protests
Gaza board explores coin plan for Gaza post-war economy

Gaza board explores coin plan for Gaza post-war economy
North Korea promotes Kims younger sister

North Korea promotes Kim's younger sister
WORLD Iran says deal within reach ahead of US talks

Iran says deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

Iran's foreign minister declared Tuesday that a deal to avoid a military clash with the United States was within reach, two days before talks between the foes were due to resume in Geneva.

ECONOMY Bilateral trade with Azerbaijan could reach $15 billion: TİM chief

Bilateral trade with Azerbaijan could reach $15 billion: TİM chief

Türkiye and Azerbaijan have boosted their bilateral trade to approximately $7 billion in recent periods, according to Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM) President Mustafa Gültepe.  
SPORTS Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Fenerbahçe travels to the United Kingdom on Feb. 26 to face a defensive "red alert" and a three-goal deficit as it takes on Nottingham Forest in the second leg of a Europa League playoffs clash.  
﻿