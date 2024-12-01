Vietnam to build $67 bln high-speed railway

Vietnam to build $67 bln high-speed railway

HANOI
Vietnam to build $67 bln high-speed railway

Vietnam has said that it will build a $67 billion high-speed railway from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, in a much-needed boost to infrastructure that is expected to drive growth and enhance its reputation among foreign investors.

The railway, which will stretch more than 1,500 kilometers from the capital in the north to the country's business hub in the south, will reduce the current journey time by rail from 30 hours to around five.

"The national assembly voted to approve... a resolution on investment policies for the high-speed railway project on the North-South axis," said a statement on Vietnam parliament's website.

Vietnam's transport infrastructure is considered relatively weak, with a road network struggling to keep up with demand and an underdeveloped rail system.

The expressway density is one of the lowest in the region, although Vietnam is pushing to expand it, while road transport costs are among the highest.

The country is an increasingly favored destination for foreign businesses looking for an alternative to China, but low-quality infrastructure is seen as holding back surging investment.

Dan Martin, International Business Advisor of Dezan Shira & Associates, said the project would "supercharge the Vietnamese economy."

Making it easier for crucial components to reach manufacturing hubs and expediting the delivery of finished goods, the railway will "boost production, reduce lead times, and solidify Vietnam's role in global supply chains," Martin told AFP.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong earlier called the new line "a breakthrough" in the country's infrastructure that would boost the country's GDP by an average of 0.97 percentage points annually.

"It is the wish of the people and the determination of the political system to have an international-standard high-speed railway," he said prior to the approval.

The National Assembly had in 2010 scrapped this same project, then estimated at $56 billion, over fears it was too costly.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

    Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

  2. Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

    Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

  3. Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

    Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

  4. Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

    Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

  5. Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'

    Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'
Recommended
Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat
We have to fight together to prevent war, Taiwans Lai says in US

We have to 'fight together to prevent war,' Taiwan's Lai says in US
Trump announces loyalist Patel as choice to lead FBI

Trump announces loyalist Patel as choice to lead FBI
Nations warn of obstruction at plastic talks

Nations warn of 'obstruction' at plastic talks
New EU chiefs visit Kiev on first day of mandate

New EU chiefs visit Kiev on first day of mandate
US Black Friday online spending put at record $10.8 bln

US 'Black Friday' online spending put at record $10.8 bln
WORLD Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, held a phone conversation on Dec. 1 to discuss the latest developments in Syria, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
ECONOMY Musk asks court to block OpenAis conversion

Musk asks court to block OpenAi's conversion

Elon Musk has again asked a U.S. court to stop ChatGPT-maker OpenAI from converting into a for-profit enterprise, CNBC reported on Nov. 30.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿