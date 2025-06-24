Vermeer show reveals art of the love letter

Vermeer show reveals art of the love letter

NEW YORK
Vermeer show reveals art of the love letter

In a special exhibit featuring just three paintings, the Frick Collection in New York is inviting viewers to contemplate the age and the art of seduction by the written word.

The show brings together a trio of paintings by 17th century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer: The Frick's own "Mistress and Maid," "The Love Letter" on loan from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, and "Woman Writing a Letter with her Maid" from the National Gallery of Ireland.

They are three of six paintings by Vermeer (1632-1675) that focus on the reading and writing of letters. They also depict interactions between women of different classes.

Each painting features a woman and a female servant who has likely become a confidante and an intermediary as her mistress conducts a romantic relationship, said exhibit curator Robert Fucci.

"While the contents of the letters in Vermeer's paintings are not made clear, they are most likely amorous," he said.

"Courtship and love letters were an important part of the artist's social context and a prevalent artistic theme."

In Vermeer's era, women had increasing autonomy in choosing their life partners, Fucci noted.

"Servants played a crucial role. Employers entrusted them with delivery, especially when messages needed to be shared covertly," he added.

"Vermeer's Love Letters," on view until the end of August, is the first show on offer since the Frick reopened its doors in April following a top-to-bottom, $330-million renovation.

The 20th century mansion filled with paintings, sculptures, and decorative pieces dating from the Renaissance to the 19th century now has 10 new galleries on its second floor, in what used to be the Frick family's private quarters.

Two of the Vermeer paintings — worth a fortune today — helped the artist's wife, Catharina Bolnes, settle a debt with a baker after she was widowed with 11 children.

The show is the first of the Dutch master's works in New York since 2001.

The intimate offering is in sharp contrast to the sprawling Vermeer retrospective at the Rijksmuseum in 2023.

Featuring 28 of his 35 known paintings, that was the largest collection of Vermeer's work ever assembled in one place, and drew thousands of art lovers.

"Vermeer certainly continues to compel people and to inspire people today," said Aimee Ng, another curator at the Frick.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

    Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

  2. Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

    Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

  3. İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

    İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

  4. FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

    FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

  5. Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

    Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel
Recommended
Paris iconic cauldron returns to light up summer nights

Paris' iconic cauldron returns to light up summer nights
New endemic plant species discovered in Küre Mountains

New endemic plant species discovered in Küre Mountains
Excavations to uncover shops at Hyllarima

Excavations to uncover shops at Hyllarima
Art market banking on new generation of collectors

Art market banking on new generation of collectors
Int’l Famagusta Festival to light up Turkish Cyprus

Int’l Famagusta Festival to light up Turkish Cyprus
City of Aphrodite to offer new experiences to visitors

City of Aphrodite to offer new experiences to visitors
WORLD Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war appeared to be holding on Tuesday, after 12 days of strikes that saw Israel and the United States pummel the Islamic republic's nuclear facilities.

ECONOMY Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

The Turkish manufacturing showed signs of moderation in June, while business sentiment deteriorated slightly, separate official data showed on June 23.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿