Venice film fest returns with another blockbuster lineup

  • August 29 2021 10:49:00

Venice film fest returns with another blockbuster lineup

PARIS-Agence France-Presse
Venice film fest returns with another blockbuster lineup

The Venice Film Festival returns on Sept. 1 with an ultra-glitzy lineup, including the world premiere of sci-fi blockbuster "Dune" and Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana, cementing its status as a serious rival to Cannes.

After a low-key event last year due to the pandemic, La Mostra is raising the stakes once again in the battle for film fest supremacy with the sort of lineup that has drool running down the chins of red carpet gawkers and pretentious film critics alike.

The world’s oldest film festival has embraced Hollywood in recent years and its 78th edition, running September 1-11, is no exception.

"Dune" brings hot young things Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya to the Venice festival, while Ridley Scott’s "The Last Duel" marks the bromantic return of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, writing and starring together for the first time since their Oscar-winning breakout "Good Will Hunting" in the 1990s.

But Venice still has serious arthouse chops, and the competition for the Golden Lion award features some of the era’s most revered filmmakers, including Spain’s Pedro Almodovar, Italy’s Paolo Sorrentino and New Zealand’s Jane Campion.

Almodovar opens the festival with the Penelope Cruz-starring "Parallel Mothers" and true to his provocative style, the poster was immediately banned on Instagram for featuring a lactating nipple.

Even the Princess Di biopic, "Spencer", promises to be more than the usual fawning royal mush, as it comes from Chilean director Pablo Larrain, whose 2016 film was an intelligent and lauded take on Jackie Kennedy, starring Natalie Portman.

Since taking over in 2012, festival director Alberto Barbera is credited with rejuvenating La Mostra, partly by positioning it as the launchpad for Academy Award hopefuls.

Two of the last four Golden Lion winners, "The Shape of Water" and "Nomadland", have gone on to win the best picture Oscar - something which had never previously happened.

Many other recent critical and box-office hits have debuted in the floating city, including "La La Land", "Joker" and "A Star Is Born".

Part of the success is that publicists love having their stars snapped on gondolas, but it’s primarily a question of lucky timing.

"Venice’s position on the cusp of summer and fall gives it unmatchable clout as a launchpad" for the Hollywood awards season, explained The Hollywood Reporter.

Venice has also side-stepped the fracas between Netflix and Cannes, over the latter’s demand that entries hit the big screen.

That has left Venice with first dibs on recent Netflix hits such as "Roma" and "Marriage Story", and two of this year’s hopefuls: Campion’s "The Power of the Dog" and Sorrentino’s "The Hand of God".

Movies from 59 countries are being presented this year across its multiple sections, though Cannes director Thierry Fremaux has previously sniffed at his Venice counterpart’s "obsession with American movies".

It’s true that the main competition has a fairly narrow geographic remit, with nothing from Africa and only one from Asia (the sequel to Filipino action-thriller "On the Job") among the 21 selections.

But Cannes has hardly steered clear of Hollywood. Its blockbuster premiere this year was Fast & Furious 9.
For film fans happy to see the schedules flooded with exciting releases, all this industry jostling is background noise.

And for Italians, it could cap an exciting summer that has seen them win the World Cup, put in a surprisingly strong Olympic performance and leave the dark days of the country’s brutal COVID-19 outbreak behind them.

Arts,

ARTS & LIFE Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes

Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes
MOST POPULAR

  1. TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

    TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

  2. Turkey’s 3 biggest cities fall under low-risk category of coronavirus

    Turkey’s 3 biggest cities fall under low-risk category of coronavirus

  3. Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

    Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

  4. Turkish 4th most widely used language in web content across globe: Report

    Turkish 4th most widely used language in web content across globe: Report

  5. Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister

    Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister
Recommended
Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes

Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes
Budapest mural pays tribute to Katalin Kariko

Budapest mural pays tribute to Katalin Kariko
Researchers discover world’s northernmost island

Researchers discover world’s 'northernmost' island
International hot air balloon festival starts in Cappadocia

International hot air balloon festival starts in Cappadocia
Int’l Bodrum Jazz Festival in September

Int’l Bodrum Jazz Festival in September
Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits

Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits
WORLD New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza were reported early on Aug. 29.

ECONOMY SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

Turkish-German joint venture SunExpress has served more than 3 million passengers so far in 2021, the airline said on Aug. 28
SPORTS F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

Formula One on Aug. 28 announced a revised calendar for the rest of the 2021 season, following the cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.