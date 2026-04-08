Vance hails Orban as 'model' for Europe in pre-election Hungary visit

Vance hails Orban as 'model' for Europe in pre-election Hungary visit

BUDAPEST
Vance hails Orban as model for Europe in pre-election Hungary visit

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance gesture at the end of a pre-election rally in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday threw his support behind Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ahead of this weekend's fiercely fought parliamentary vote, accusing Brussels of "foreign election interference".

Orban — the EU leader with the closest ties to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin — is facing an unprecedented challenge to his 16-year rule in Sunday's vote.

Vance is one of the U.S. administration's fiercest critics of centrist and progressive European governments and one of the most fervent supporters of far-right parties in Europe.

The 41-year-old conservative in his visit to the Hungarian capital Budapest hailed Orban as a "model" for Europe.

"I did want to send a signal to everybody, particularly the bureaucrats in Brussels," he told reporters in a press conference alongside Orban, accusing Brussels of interfering "to hold down the people of Hungary".

Later, at a rally with Orban in an indoor sports arena, Vance told thousands of cheering listeners that he and Trump stood "shoulder to shoulder" with the Hungarian leader.

Before his speech, he had Trump on the phone on loudspeaker, who said "I love that Viktor".

Vance's visit follows that of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in mid-February, who wished his Hungarian ally "success" in the April 12 election.

Orban said in the press conference earlier that he had discussed the "major issues facing Western civilisation" with Vance, such as "migration, gender ideology, family policy, and global security".

He also slammed the "unusually crude and overt interference by foreign intelligence services in Hungary's electoral processes".

  Election challenge 

Orban, 62, has been in power for 16 years and is close to Moscow.

According to analysts, Orban has benefited from covert Russian assistance to boost his chances of reelection.

However, polls by independent institutes predict a sweeping victory for the Tisza party led by pro-European conservative Peter Magyar.

In two years, Magyar has built an opposition movement capable of challenging Orban.

Pro-government institutions are predicting victory for Orban's Fidesz-KDNP coalition.

Since returning to power, Trump and his government have broken with the traditional restraint past U.S. administrations have shown regarding foreign elections.

Instead, they now strongly show support for leaders they sees as compatible with U.S. diplomatic priorities.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in a statement on Tuesday that elections were the "sole choice of the citizens," adding that "together, the commission and member states are building a stronger, more independent Europe."

Orban is particularly aligned with the Trump administration on anti-migrant policies, which came to the fore in Hungary during the refugee crisis 10 years ago. He has visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida several times.

Hungary continues to be heavily reliant on Russian energy, claiming it is vital to keep energy costs low.

JD Vance,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

    Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

  2. Fidan discusses US-Iran ceasefire with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

    Fidan discusses US-Iran ceasefire with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

  3. Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire

    Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire

  4. Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing 'fragile' truce with US

    Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing 'fragile' truce with US

  5. Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief

    Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief
Recommended
Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing fragile truce with US

Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing 'fragile' truce with US
Irans defense-industrial base completely destroyed: Pentagon chief

Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief
Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10

Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10
Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to avoid escalation: China

Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to avoid escalation: China
UK govt vows to cut knife crime within 10 years

UK gov't vows to cut knife crime within 10 years
Japan aims to boost women troops as it struggles to enlist

Japan aims to boost women troops as it struggles to enlist
Chinas top diplomat to visit North Korea this week

China's top diplomat to visit North Korea this week
WORLD Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing fragile truce with US

Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing 'fragile' truce with US

U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned the truce between Washington and Tehran remained "fragile" Wednesday as several Gulf nations endured fresh attacks just hours after the rivals agreed a two-week ceasefire.

ECONOMY First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

Two ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran agreed to reopen the waterway as part of a ceasefire deal, maritime monitor Marine Traffic said Wednesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿