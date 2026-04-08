Vance hails Orban as 'model' for Europe in pre-election Hungary visit

BUDAPEST

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance gesture at the end of a pre-election rally in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday threw his support behind Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ahead of this weekend's fiercely fought parliamentary vote, accusing Brussels of "foreign election interference".

Orban — the EU leader with the closest ties to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin — is facing an unprecedented challenge to his 16-year rule in Sunday's vote.

Vance is one of the U.S. administration's fiercest critics of centrist and progressive European governments and one of the most fervent supporters of far-right parties in Europe.

The 41-year-old conservative in his visit to the Hungarian capital Budapest hailed Orban as a "model" for Europe.

"I did want to send a signal to everybody, particularly the bureaucrats in Brussels," he told reporters in a press conference alongside Orban, accusing Brussels of interfering "to hold down the people of Hungary".

Later, at a rally with Orban in an indoor sports arena, Vance told thousands of cheering listeners that he and Trump stood "shoulder to shoulder" with the Hungarian leader.

Before his speech, he had Trump on the phone on loudspeaker, who said "I love that Viktor".

Vance's visit follows that of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in mid-February, who wished his Hungarian ally "success" in the April 12 election.

Orban said in the press conference earlier that he had discussed the "major issues facing Western civilisation" with Vance, such as "migration, gender ideology, family policy, and global security".

He also slammed the "unusually crude and overt interference by foreign intelligence services in Hungary's electoral processes".

Election challenge

Orban, 62, has been in power for 16 years and is close to Moscow.

According to analysts, Orban has benefited from covert Russian assistance to boost his chances of reelection.

However, polls by independent institutes predict a sweeping victory for the Tisza party led by pro-European conservative Peter Magyar.

In two years, Magyar has built an opposition movement capable of challenging Orban.

Pro-government institutions are predicting victory for Orban's Fidesz-KDNP coalition.

Since returning to power, Trump and his government have broken with the traditional restraint past U.S. administrations have shown regarding foreign elections.

Instead, they now strongly show support for leaders they sees as compatible with U.S. diplomatic priorities.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in a statement on Tuesday that elections were the "sole choice of the citizens," adding that "together, the commission and member states are building a stronger, more independent Europe."

Orban is particularly aligned with the Trump administration on anti-migrant policies, which came to the fore in Hungary during the refugee crisis 10 years ago. He has visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida several times.

Hungary continues to be heavily reliant on Russian energy, claiming it is vital to keep energy costs low.