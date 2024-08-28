US warns of potential oil leak from tanker attacked by Houthis in Red Sea

WASHINGTON
This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

The Pentagon issued a warning on Tuesday regarding a Greek-flagged oil tanker, the MV Delta Sounion, which may be leaking oil after being attacked by the Yemeni Houthi group in the Red Sea last week.

Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder indicated that the tanker, carrying around 1 million barrels of crude oil, was immobilized and on fire in the Red Sea.

"The MV Delta Sounion ... appears to be leaking oil, presenting both a navigational hazard and a potential environmental catastrophe," Ryder stated at a news conference.

He emphasized that such attacks "destabilize global and regional commerce, put the lives of innocent civilian mariners at risk, and imperil the vibrant maritime ecosystem in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden."

To assess and address the situation, the U.S. Central Command is actively monitoring developments and coordinating with maritime partners in the region to determine the best course of action for assisting the vessel and mitigating potential environmental impacts.

The Houthis claimed responsibility last Wednesday, stating they targeted the ship for "violating the ban on access to Israeli ports."

The Greek Maritime Affairs Ministry confirmed that the vessel was on its way from Iraq to Greece, and its crew comprising two Russian and 23 Filipino sailors was evacuated with help from another nation's vessel.

Since Oct. 31, the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have been targeting commercial ships owned by Israeli companies off Yemen's coast, using drones and missiles as part of their response to Israel's actions in Gaza.

