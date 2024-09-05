US universities tighten security to curb Gaza protests

US universities tighten security to curb Gaza protests

ISTANBUL
US universities tighten security to curb Gaza protests

Following pro-Palestinian protests that spread from U.S. universities this spring to campuses worldwide, U.S. schools are tightening security ahead of the start of fall classes, including a ban on protest camps.

Thousands of students across the country protested their universities' financial support for companies that support Israel's attacks in Gaza, camping out on campuses despite police intervention.

These demonstrations, which lasted from around April until graduation in June, prompted university administrators to address concerns about future protests.

New York’s Columbia University, where the pro-Gaza protests got their initial spark, has fenced off the lawns where student camps were previously established.

In a July email to students, the administration announced plans to introduce a color-coded campus system, restricting access to campus activities.

In addition, the university is reportedly considering bringing in peace officers with arrest powers to bolster its existing security force of 290 personnel.

New measures at the University of Virginia include banning outdoor events between the overnight hours of 2 to 6 a.m.

The administration has also ruled that no tents may remain on campus for more than 18 hours and sleeping on campus grounds between midnight and 6 a.m. is now prohibited.

Students wearing masks on campus must provide identification upon request by university officials.

The University of Pennsylvania has prohibited camping and nighttime protests, citing student and staff safety.

Demonstrations in university offices, libraries and museums are also banned.

At Ohio’s Case Western Reserve University, protests exceeding 20 participants or lasting more than two hours now require written permission from the administration.

However, the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) condemned such measures, saying they infringe on free speech and discourage students and faculty from participating in peaceful protests.

The group criticized university administrations for imposing these restrictions without consulting faculty members.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 40,800 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory's Health Ministry.

Amnesty International yesterday urged a war crimes probe into Israel razing homes and farms in eastern Gaza to expand a so-called buffer zone between it and the Palestinian territory.

"Using bulldozers and manually laid explosives, the Israeli military has unlawfully destroyed agricultural land and civilian buildings, razing entire neighborhoods, including homes, schools and mosques," it said.

The London-based rights group said the levelling since the start of the war last October "should be investigated as war crimes of wanton destruction and of collective punishment.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
Trump taps Musk to save trillions in war on waste

Trump taps Musk to 'save trillions' in war on waste
Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿