US Steel rejects a $7.3 billion offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs

US Steel rejects a $7.3 billion offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs

NEW YORK
US Steel rejects a $7.3 billion offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs

United States Steel Corp. has said that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing “strategic alternatives” after receiving several unsolicited offers.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel said it rejected the offer because Cleveland-Cliffs was pushing it to accept the terms without being allowed to conduct proper due diligence.

"At this juncture, we cannot determine whether your unsolicited proposal properly reflects the full and fair value of the Company. For all of the above reasons, the Board has no choice but to reject your unreasonable proposal,” U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in a letter, released on Aug. 13, to Cleveland Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced earlier that it had made an offer valuing the U.S. Steel at $7.3 billion, based on $17.50 a share in cash and 1.023 shares of Cliffs stock.

Burritt had revealed in an earlier statement that company received several unsolicited offers and had launched "a comprehensive and thorough review of strategic alternatives.”

U.S. Steel, which said it expects to receive more proposals, said there was no guarantee that any deal would emerge from the review process.

Burritt said the offers are “a validation of U.S. Steel’s strategy” of transformation, including expanding its electric arc furnace steelmaking and finishing capabilities.

Cleveland-Cliffs said its proposal, first made on July 28, would create a company that would be among the 10 biggest steelmakers in the world and one of the top four outside of China.

US Steel, Economy,

ECONOMY Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

    Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

  2. CHP's Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid

    CHP's Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid

  3. Minister voices concern over potential rise in early marriages in quake-hit cities

    Minister voices concern over potential rise in early marriages in quake-hit cities

  4. Prague rejects Turkish embassy's request for Atatürk statue

    Prague rejects Turkish embassy's request for Atatürk statue

  5. Türkiye backs Azerbaijan's actions on Lachin corridor

    Türkiye backs Azerbaijan's actions on Lachin corridor
Recommended
Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center
Türkiye bookings spike, says UK travel company

Türkiye bookings spike, says UK travel company
Secondhand car sales slow but prices unmoved

Secondhand car sales slow but prices unmoved
Auto production up 48 pct in July

Auto production up 48 pct in July
Output at hydropower plants declines in first half

Output at hydropower plants declines in first half
Chinese property giant Country Garden under pressure

Chinese property giant Country Garden under pressure 
WORLD Number of dead from Maui wildfires reaches 99

Number of dead from Maui wildfires reaches 99

The number of deaths caused by the Maui wildfires stood at 99 Monday, a figure that is likely to increase as search crews comb neighborhoods where flames moved as fast as a mile a minute.

ECONOMY Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

Gary Born, one of the leading figures in international arbitration, is becoming the new member of the Istanbul Arbitration Center’s (ISTAC) prestigious International Arbitration Board, Ziya Akıncı, the president of the center has announced.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.