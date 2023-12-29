US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary

The U.S. state of Maine on Thursday blocked former president Donald Trump from its Republican presidential primary after the top election official ruled him ineligible due to involvement in the January 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in her ruling that the events of January 6, 2021 "occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing President."

"The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government and (Maine law) requires me to act in response," the ruling read.

Maine joins Colorado which earlier this month also disqualified Trump from its Republican primary, moves that will certainly be challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The rulings in both states invoked the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment, which bars from office anyone formerly sworn to protect the country who later engages in insurrection.

Trump's campaign quickly slammed Bellows' ruling as "attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter."

"Make no mistake, these partisan election interference efforts are a hostile assault on American democracy," campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement, accusing President Joe Biden and Democrats of "relying on the force of government institutions to protect their grip on power."

Cheung said Trump would appeal the Maine secretary of state's decision.

