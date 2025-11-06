US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

TEXAS
US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.

On Nov. 7, airlines will begin implementing a 10-percent reduction in flights in 40 high-traffic areas of the country, complying with a Federal Aviation Authority order made on safety grounds.

The shutdown has left tens of thousands of air traffic controllers, airport security staff and others without pay, causing personnel shortages.

More than 10,000 flights to or from the United States were delayed last weekend, according to the tracking service FlightAware, with travelers already facing long lines at security checkpoints.

On Nov. 6, authorities said they wanted to act before an accident occurred.

"We're not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself, when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

 

The measures come as the country enters its busiest travel time of the year, with the Thanksgiving holiday just weeks away.

The cancellations could affect thousands of flights every day. Flight reductions will begin at four percent on Friday and rise to 10 percent, media outlets reported.

Flight reductions are set to hit some of the country's busiest airports, including in Atlanta, Newark, Denver, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

Implementing the order on short notice will be a challenge for airlines, which operate complex networks that rely on moving parts and personnel.

United Airlines and Delta, two of the country's largest carriers, have said they are complying with the order but that it would not affect their international routes.

United added that "hub-to-hub" flying would also not be affected, indicating cancellations might hit more local routes.

Federal agencies across the United States have been grinding to a halt since Congress failed to approve funding past September 30, with some 1.4 million federal workers, from air traffic controllers to park wardens, still on enforced leave or working without pay.

Many in high-stress aviation-related jobs are now calling in sick and potentially working second jobs in order to pay their bills, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Wednesday.

FAA Administrator Bedford said the situation was unprecedented.

"I am not aware in my 35-year history in the aviation market where we've had a situation where we're taking these kinds of measures," he said Wednesday.

"Then again, we're in new territory in terms of government shutdowns."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

    EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

  2. Türkiye plans to expand shelter constructions with tightened rules

    Türkiye plans to expand shelter constructions with tightened rules

  3. Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

    Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

  4. Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

    Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

  5. UN, UK lift sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister

    UN, UK lift sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
Recommended
Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev
Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings
UN, UK lift sanctions on Syrias president, interior minister

UN, UK lift sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
Lebanon slashes bail on detained Hannibal Gadhafi

Lebanon slashes bail on detained Hannibal Gadhafi
North Korean, Russian military officials discuss cooperation

North Korean, Russian military officials discuss cooperation
EU countries on edge over migrant burden-sharing

EU countries on edge over migrant burden-sharing
India tests digital systems for biggest ever census

India tests digital systems for biggest ever census
WORLD Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit Baku on Nov. 8, to participate in the longtime ally's Victory Day celebrations, Azerbaijani media has reported.  
ECONOMY Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

The Turkish Competition Board announced that, following an application by Ferrero, it has revised the commitments of the Italian confectionery giant, the maker of Nutella, regarding hazelnut purchases.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿