US senator Van Hollen to challenge Schumer for Senate majority leader

US senator Van Hollen to challenge Schumer for Senate majority leader

WASHINGTON, DC
US senator Van Hollen to challenge Schumer for Senate majority leader

Chris Van Hollen, AP photo.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has said he will challenge Chuck Schumer for his job as Democratic Senate leader, vowing fresh leadership to the upper chamber of Congress after the Democrats’ thumping midterms victory.


The announcement from the progressive senator sets up an internal party clash days after the Democrats crushed U.S. President Donald Trump’s Republicans to reclaim control of both chambers of Congress.


“In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership,” Van Hollen, 67, wrote on X on Nov. 12.


“That’s why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”


Long-term Democratic Senate leader Schumer, 75, has faced calls from some in his party to step aside for new leadership after it reclaimed control of the 100-seat chamber in the Nov. 3 elections.


But Van Hollen is the first senator to openly challenge him.


Van Hollen has support from some of the more vocal progressives within the party.


Senator Bernie Sanders, a left-wing independent who caucauses with the Democrats, said this week that he would not support Schumer in continuing his role.
Newly-elected Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan posted on X that he also backed Van Hollen.


Schumer said he welcomed discussion about the future of the party, but insisted: “I have the votes to continue serving as the Democratic Leader.”


“I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people,” he wrote on X.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

    Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

  2. İzmir’s historic Elhamra Stage marks century at heart of arts scene

    İzmir’s historic Elhamra Stage marks century at heart of arts scene

  3. New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

    New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

  4. Asador Etxebarri claims culinary crown

    Asador Etxebarri claims culinary crown

  5. Türkiye performs its first remote cancer surgery

    Türkiye performs its first remote cancer surgery
Recommended
Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back
US lifts nationwide flight halt after communications failure

US lifts nationwide flight halt after communications failure
French vessel launches eastern Mediterranean surveys for cable project

French vessel launches eastern Mediterranean surveys for cable project
Aliyev, Pashinyan meet as US-backed route project nears key stage

Aliyev, Pashinyan meet as US-backed route project nears key stage
UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to take ‘steps’ towards inspections

UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to take ‘steps’ towards inspections
Calls mount for Israel to allow winter supplies into Gaza

Calls mount for Israel to allow winter supplies into Gaza
Two children among eight killed in New York building collapse

Two children among eight killed in New York building collapse
WORLD Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

European Union leaders agreed on a joint team for Ukraine peace talks on Nov. 13, but Russia said it had not yet agreed to European participation in the U.S.-mediated negotiations.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye aims to begin the initial startup of its first nuclear reactor at Akkuyu within weeks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at the COP31 climate summit on Nov. 13.
SPORTS Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye will carry a five-match losing streak into its UEFA Nations League clash against France on Nov. 15, following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium that marked head coach Sergen Yalçın’s debut.
﻿