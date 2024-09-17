US Secret Service insists Trump well-protected

WASHINGTON

This photograph taken on Independence Square in Kiev on June 23, 2022 shows U.S. citizen Ryan Wesley Routh, his hair dyed the colours of the Ukrainian national flag, walking among the people. U.S. media said it was Routh, 58, who was arrested after U.S. Secret Service agents "opened fire on a gunman" carrying an AK-47 style rifle near the boundary of Donald Trump's Florida golf course where the former president was golfing on Sept. 15, 2024.

The embattled U.S. Secret Service on Sept. 16 defended its role a day after a gunman managed to lie in wait for Donald Trump, as another apparent assassination attempt heightened fears of election violence.

The suspected gunman did not have a line of sight on the former president and failed to fire a shot before he was discovered by agents, according to the Secret Service, which insisted it provided the "highest level" of protection for Trump.

As security officials revealed new details, including their belief the suspect acted alone, Trump sought to blame election rival Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for Sept. 15's scare, citing their "rhetoric" about him endangering democracy.

Both Biden and Harris have denounced the apparent assassination bid, with Biden saying: "I've always condemned political violence. I always will."

Biden also telephoned Trump "and conveyed his relief that he is safe," the White House said, adding the two men had "a cordial conversation."

The suspect, identified by police as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested soon after being spotted while hiding with an assault-style rifle at the edge of Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach.

He "did not fire or get off any shots at our agent," Secret Service acting director Ronald Rowe told reporters.

Agents opened fire at the suspect and he fled before surrendering without a struggle. Trump was unharmed.

Routh appeared on Sept. 16 in court where he was charged with illegal firearms possession. He appeared calm and did not speak, other than to say "yes" to questions from the judge.