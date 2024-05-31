US says Russia using N Korea missiles in Ukraine

US says Russia using N Korea missiles in Ukraine

WASHINGTON
US says Russia using N Korea missiles in Ukraine

Russia is using North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine, a new Pentagon report says, citing debris analysis to confirm long-standing allegations that Pyongyang has been sending weapons to Moscow.

The report by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency used open-source imagery to confirm that debris found in Ukraine's Kharkiv region in January this year is from a short-range ballistic missile made in North Korea.

"Analysis confirms that Russia used ballistic missiles produced in North Korea in its war against Ukraine," the DIA said in a statement released with the report on Wednesday.

"North Korean missile debris was found throughout Ukraine," it added.

South Korea accuses Pyongyang of sending thousands of containers of munitions to Russia, which would violate rafts of United Nations sanctions on both countries.

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this month denied the allegations that Pyongyang is shipping weapons to Russia, calling the claim "absurd".

Pyongyang has "no intention to export our military technical capabilities to any country," Kim Yo Jong said.

But experts maintain that a recent testing spree — which has seen the North repeatedly fire off rockets, cruise and ballistic missiles — may be of weapons destined for use on battlefields in Ukraine.

The DIA report compares images in North Korean state media to other photographs showing missile debris in Ukraine's Kharkiv region in January.

Pyongyang and Russia have moved to boost ties in recent months.

Kim Jong Un visited Russia last year for a summit with Putin to cement the deepening ties, in a rare foreign trip for the reclusive North Korean leader.

The Kremlin told Russian media this month that a return visit by Putin to North Korea was "being prepared".

Putin last visited Pyongyang in 2000, just months after entering the Kremlin, for a meeting with Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's father and predecessor.

North Korea is barred by U.N. sanctions from any tests using ballistic technology.

But Moscow used its U.N. Security Council veto in March to effectively end U.N. monitoring of violations, for which Pyongyang has specifically thanked Russia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states
NATO allies support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Zelensky seeks more arms, denounces Russias Baltic border provocations

Zelensky seeks more arms, denounces Russia's Baltic border 'provocations'
India court urges national emergency declaration for heatwaves

India court urges national emergency declaration for heatwaves
Serbia reruns Belgrade vote marred by fraud

Serbia reruns Belgrade vote marred by fraud

Spain says rejects Israeli restrictions on its Jerusalem consulate

Spain says rejects Israeli 'restrictions' on its Jerusalem consulate
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿