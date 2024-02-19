US says launches five new strikes on Huthi weapons systems

US says launches five new strikes on Huthi weapons systems

SANAA
US says launches five new strikes on Huthi weapons systems

U.S. forces in the Red Sea have successfully conducted "five self-defense strikes" to foil attacks by land and sea from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the American military said Sunday.

The strikes occurred between 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm Saturday Sanaa time (1200 and 1700 GMT), the US Central Command said, and are part of a series of actions taken by the United States and its allies against the Huthis, aimed at halting the Iran-backed rebels' repeated attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes.

The five strikes included targeting "the first observed Huthi employment of a UUV (unmanned underwater vessel) since attacks began" in October, according to a statement from CENTCOM.

Another of the five involved an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, essentially a floating drone. The use of such vessels has been comparatively rare.

The other three involved anti-ship cruise missiles, the statement said.

"CENTCOM identified the anti-ship cruise missiles, unmanned underwater vessel, and the unmanned surface vessel in Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it said, adding it struck the five to "make international waters safer."

Meanwhile maritime security firm Ambrey reported a new incident in the strategic Bab al-Mandeb straight, in which a cargo vessel came under attack on Sunday.

The Huthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen including the port of Hodeida, began their attacks in November, saying they were hitting Israel-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. and British forces have responded with strikes against the Huthis, who have since declared the two countries' interests to be legitimate targets as well.

The Red Sea attacks have raised insurance premiums for shipping companies, forcing many to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Short-term external debt at $174 billion

    Short-term external debt at $174 billion

  2. Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

    Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

  3. Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

    Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

  4. At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

    At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

  5. Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

    Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin
Recommended
Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day
At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche
UN court to weigh consequences of Israel occupation

UN court to weigh consequences of Israel occupation
64 dead in Papua New Guinea tribal violence

64 dead in Papua New Guinea tribal violence
Israel sets Ramadan deadline for offensive on Gazan city Rafah

Israel sets Ramadan deadline for offensive on Gazan city Rafah
Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years
WORLD Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

The relatives of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been refused access to his body for a third day, his team said Monday, saying his mother was "not allowed" into a morgue where it could be being held.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $174.4 billion at the end of December, indicating an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the end of 2022, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿