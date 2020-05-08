US Justice Department dropping Flynn’s Trump-Russia case

  • May 08 2020 12:15:00

US Justice Department dropping Flynn’s Trump-Russia case

WASHINGTON-  The Associated Press
US Justice Department dropping Flynn’s Trump-Russia case

In an abrupt about-face, the Justice Department on May 7 said it is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, abandoning a prosecution that became a rallying cry for the president and his supporters in attacking the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation.

The action was a stunning reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. It comes even though prosecutors for the past three years have maintained that Flynn lied to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn admitted as much, pleading guilty before later asking to withdraw the plea, and he became a key cooperator for Mueller as the special counsel investigated ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 political campaign.

The action was swiftly embraced by Trump, who has relentlessly tweeted about the “outrageous” case and last week pronounced Flynn “exonerated," and it is likely to energize supporters of the president who have taken up the retired Army lieutenant general as a cause.

But it will also add to Democratic complaints that Attorney General William Barr is excessively loyal to the president, and could be a distraction for a Justice Department that has sought to focus on crimes arising from the coronavirus.

“Attorney General Barr’s politicization of justice knows no bounds," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said

She accused Barr’s department of “dropping the case to continue to cover up for the president."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  2. Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

    Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

  3. Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

    Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

  4. Full Moon shines over Istanbul

    Full Moon shines over Istanbul

  5. Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

    Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters
Recommended
UN chief says coronavirus has sparked ’tsunami of hate and xenophobia’

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked ’tsunami of hate and xenophobia’
US pulls anti-missile systems from Saudi Arabia amid dispute

US pulls anti-missile systems from Saudi Arabia amid dispute
Turks push for Turkish lessons in kindergarten in Greece

Turks push for Turkish lessons in kindergarten in Greece
Will the Post COVID-19 World Be Different: Op-ed

Will the Post COVID-19 World Be Different?: Op-ed
A call for a blueprint for a gloomy, post-corona world: Op-ed

A call for a blueprint for a gloomy, post-corona world: Op-ed
Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000
WORLD UN chief says coronavirus has sparked ’tsunami of hate and xenophobia’

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked ’tsunami of hate and xenophobia’

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on May 8 for an "all-out effort" to end the "tsunami of hate and xenophobia" sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, without naming specific countries.
ECONOMY Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

After suspending its passenger flights due to pandemic flight restrictions, Turkey's low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines announced on May 7 it has started cargo flights.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19 

An employee for Fenerbahce tested positive for the new coronavirus on May 7, forcing the Turkish Super Lig club to cancel training on May 8. 