US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

NEW YORK
US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

The families of victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks cannot seize $3.5 billion in funds belonging to Afghanistan's central bank, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The assets, held in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, were frozen on August 15, 2021 -- the day the Taliban entered Kabul and toppled the US-backed Afghan government. US President Joe Biden later said the money could be made available to the families of 9/11 victims.

A group of families -- who years earlier sued the Taliban for their losses and won -- has since moved to seize the funds to pay off the judgment debt.

But Judge George Daniels of the Southern District of New York said Tuesday that the federal courts lack the jurisdiction to seize the funds from Afghanistan's central bank.

"The Judgment Creditors are entitled to collect on their default judgments and be made whole for the worst terrorist attack in our nation's history, but they cannot do so with the funds of the central bank of Afghanistan," Daniels explained in a 30-page opinion.

"The Taliban -- not the former Islamic Republic of Afghanistan or the Afghan people -- must pay for the Taliban's liability in the 9/11 Attacks."

Daniels also said he was "constitutionally restrained" from awarding the assets to the families because it would effectively mean recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Since the group's takeover in 2021, no nation has recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan's government -- including the United States.

"The fundamental conclusion... is that neither the Taliban nor the Judgment Creditors are entitled to raid the coffers of the state of Afghanistan to pay the Taliban's debts."

Daniels' ruling, which aligns with a recommendation by another judge last year, deals a blow to the families of the victims of 9/11, as well as insurance companies that made payments because of the attacks.

More than 2,900 people died when four hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and a field in Pennsylvania.

Then-president George W Bush launched an invasion of Afghanistan in response, resulting in two decades of war between the US-backed government and the Taliban.

With the withdrawal of US and NATO troops in August 2021, the Taliban retook power and reimposed their hardline version of Islamic law.

The country was almost entirely dependent on aid, and has seen its economy teeter on the brink of collapse when Washington froze $7 billion in Afghan assets.

Biden revealed a plan in February 2022 to split the cash, with half directed as aid to Afghanistan and half going to families of victims of the 9/11 attacks.

But it remains unclear what will happen to the latter $3.5 billion set aside for the families if their appeals fail.

9 11,

WORLD Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

    Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

  2. US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

    US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

  3. Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on

    Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on

  4. Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

    Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

  5. 5-year sentence dropped in ‘Rust’ shooting case

    5-year sentence dropped in ‘Rust’ shooting case
Recommended
Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days
Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on

Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on
Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa

Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa
Putin chides West, defends Ukraine invasion in major speech

Putin chides West, defends Ukraine invasion in major speech
Israel president urges consensus after judicial changes pass

Israel president urges consensus after judicial changes pass
Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States: President Tsai

Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States: President Tsai
WORLD Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

A court in Romania's capital agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate's detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said.

ECONOMY Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan’s parliament has given the go-ahead for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.