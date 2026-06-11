Iran warns Mideast truce ‘practically meaningless’ after US strikes

TEHRAN

A man walks past Iran's national flag and a banner bearing the images of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), the late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his son, the current supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei (R), erected along a street at the Vanak Square in Tehran on June 10, 2026.(AFP)

Iran warned on June 11 that the shaky ceasefire in the three-month Middle East war was now “practically meaningless” following fresh strikes by the United States that saw Tehran respond with attacks around the region.

The war, which began on Feb. 28 with a wave of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, was paused by the April truce, but efforts to hammer out a permanent end to the fighting have stalled, and sporadic exchanges of fire have put the ceasefire under repeated strain.

In their second straight day of tit-for-tat attacks, Washington hit surveillance, communications and air defense facilities, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a “punitive operation” targeting a US base in Jordan and Gulf states reported incoming fire.

Mediators Pakistan and Qatar suggested backchannel efforts to negotiate an end to the war were ongoing in spite of the flare-up, though Islamabad cautioned it was “hard to be an optimist” in light of the latest escalation.

The strikes took place while a Qatari delegation was in Tehran, with a diplomatic source saying the discussions were “conducted in coordination with the United States.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly maintained negotiations with Tehran were close to a deal, said on June 10 that Iran keeps “playing us for suckers” and will now “have to pay the price.”

The renewed hostilities came as Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that if Trump required it, “we’ll negotiate with bombs.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on June 11 that “the illegal and criminal attacks perpetrated by the United States in recent hours not only constitute a flagrant violation... but also render the ceasefire practically meaningless.”

Mediators, however, were keeping up diplomatic efforts, with a team of Qatari negotiators departing Tehran following talks “that lasted into the early hours of this morning,” the diplomat said.