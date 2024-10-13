US deploys anti-ballistic system to Israel

TEL AVIV

The Israeli military has announced that the U.S. has deployed the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system in Israel amid tensions with Iran.

Israeli Army Radio described the move as part of preparations for the expected Israeli response to Iran’s recent missile attack.

While it is described as the "first" such deployment, the U.S. had announced a temporary deployment of THAAD in March 2019 as part of joint defense exercises. It remains unclear whether the current deployment is permanent.

THAAD, developed by Lockheed Martin, is a defensive weapon intended to intercept high-altitude short and medium-range ballistic missiles. The manufacturer claims THAAD is the only U.S. system designed to intercept targets both inside and outside the atmosphere.

Prior to THAAD, Israeli air defenses relied on three systems: Arrow for long-range, David's Sling for medium-range, and Iron Dome for short-range, all of which failed to intercept many Iranian missiles during the recent attack.

On Oct. 1, Iran launched an attack involving approximately 180 missiles. The Israeli army later acknowledged that the missile attack caused damage to some of its air bases, asserting that preparations for retaliation against Tehran were ongoing.

The Israeli army is reportedly preparing for possible action against Iran in coordination with the U.S., Israeli media reported yesterday.

Israel has "already decided on the type of response to Iran," though the exact timing remains undecided, according to Channel 12.

Channel 12 reported that the current THAAD deployment is part of Israel’s preparations for what is described as a “major” strike against Iran.

Iran, menawhile, banned pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights almost a month after deadly attacks on Hezbollah members in Lebanon which were blamed on Israel.

In a new series of tension between Tehran and Washington, Iran yesterday condemned what it called an "illegal and unjustified" expansion of U.S. sanctions targeting its oil industry.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei defended Iran's attack on Israel and "strongly condemned" the sanctions, saying they were "illegal and unjustified."

The United States slapped Iran with a spate of new sanctions on the country's oil and petrochemical industry in response to Tehran's attack against Israel.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it targeted Iran's so-called shadow fleet of ships involved in selling Iranian oil in circumvention of existing sanctions.

It said it had designated at least 10 companies and 17 vessels as "blocked property" over their involvement in shipments of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

Israel expands attacks in Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israel expanded its aerial bombardment of targets in Lebanon, hitting areas both in and outside traditional Hezbollah bastions, as its troops battled militants across the border yesterday.

In areas where Hezbollah holds sway, Israeli warplanes hit a marketplace in the southern city of Nabatiyeh, and then a 100-year-old mosque in a village near the border.

There have also been deadly strikes in other areas of Lebanon, one on a Shiite Muslim village in a mostly Christian mountain area, and another in north Lebanon.

Media footage shot from the northern Deir Billa area after the strike there showed rescuers and villagers digging with bare hands through rubble.

The Lebanese Red Cross said paramedics were slightly injured and ambulances destroyed in Sirbin when a house was hit by a second air strike as they searched for casualties.

Israel has alleged that militants use civilian infrastructure in Lebanon and Gaza to conduct operations, a claim the groups have denied.

40 nations condemn attacks on UNIFIL

In a joint statement, forty nations that contribute to the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, including Türkiye, said that they "strongly condemn recent attacks" on the peacekeepers.

"Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated," said the joint statement, posted on X by the Polish U.N. mission and signed by nations including leading contributors Indonesia, Italy and India.

Other signatories include Ghana, Nepal, Malaysia, Spain, France and China, all countries that have contributed several hundred troops to the force.

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel takes its fight against Hezbollah into southern Lebanon.