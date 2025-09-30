US cops pull over driverless car after illegal U-turn

US cops pull over driverless car after illegal U-turn

CALIFORNIA
US cops pull over driverless car after illegal U-turn

U.S. police thought they had their man when they watched a taxi make an illegal U-turn right in front of them — only to discover there was no-one in the driver's seat.

Officers in San Bruno, California pulled over the Waymo driverless car on Friday night, but — despite its flagrant law breaking — had to let it go.

"Since there was no human driver, a ticket couldn't be issued," police in the city, south of San Francisco, said on social media.

"Our citation books don't have a box for 'robot.'"

Describing the situation as "a first" for law enforcement, the police department said they had spoken to Waymo about the problem.

"Officers... contacted the company to let them know about the 'glitch.'"

Waymo told AFP its autonomous driving system has been designed to obey the rules.

"We are looking into this situation and are committed to improving road safety through our ongoing learnings and experience," the company said.

Waymo operates fleets of driverless taxis in and around a small number of major US cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The vehicles — white Jaguars equipped with an array of sensors — navigate around known cityscapes using an onboard mapping and computing system.

Despite their unnerving appearance, with an empty front seat and a steering wheel that turns on its own, the vehicles have proved popular with passengers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house
LATEST NEWS

  1. German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

    German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

  2. General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

    General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

  3. Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

    Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

  4. China launches visa to attract foreign technology talent

    China launches visa to attract foreign technology talent

  5. Saudi Arabia budget deficit forecast more than doubles

    Saudi Arabia budget deficit forecast more than doubles
Recommended
German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house
Zelensky warns situation critical as nuclear plant off grid for a week

Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
US appeals court hears case of Turkish student detained over Gaza op-ed

US appeals court hears case of Turkish student detained over Gaza op-ed
Turkish minority school council in Western Thrace protests entry denial

Turkish minority school council in Western Thrace protests entry denial
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals

Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
EU leaders plot defense boost in shadow of Denmark drones

EU leaders plot defense boost in shadow of Denmark drones
With all-or-nothing Gaza plan, Trump turns tables for Israel

With all-or-nothing Gaza plan, Trump turns tables for Israel
WORLD German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

Large numbers of police descended on an apartment building in the German city of Munich Wednesday after a fire broke out inside, followed by loud explosions.
ECONOMY General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

Greece ground to a halt on Wednesday in a 24-hour general strike against plans by the conservative government to introduce a 13-hour workday.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿