US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea

US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea

OSLO
US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea

The United States on Monday has announced a 10-nation coalition to quell Huthi missile and drone attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea, with Britain, France, Bahrain and Italy among countries joining the "multinational security initiative."

"Countries that seek to uphold the foundational principle of freedom of navigation must come together to tackle the challenge posed by this non-state actor," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

Iran-backed Huthi rebels have escalated attacks on tankers, cargo ships and other vessels in the Red Sea, imperiling a transit route that carries up to 12 percent of global trade.

The security coalition, Austin said, will operate "with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security and prosperity."

It includes the United States, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain, Austin said.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said earlier they had attacked two "Israeli-linked" vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza, as more companies halt transit through the troubled but vital waterway.

The attacks on the Norwegian-owned Swan Atlantic and another ship identified by the Huthis as the MSC Clara are the latest in a flurry of maritime incidents that are disrupting global trade in an attempt to pressure Israel over its war against Hamas militants.

In a statement, the Yemeni rebels said they had carried out a "military operation against two ships linked to the Zionist entity" using naval drones.

They vowed to "continue to prevent all ships heading to Israeli ports... from navigating in the Arab and Red Seas" until more food and medicine is allowed into Gaza.

But the Swan Atlantic's owner, Norway's Inventor Chemical Tankers, said in a statement the ship was carrying biofuel feedstock from France to Reunion Island.

It said the vessel has "no Israeli link" and was managed by a Singaporean firm, adding that the Indian crew were unharmed and the vessel sustained limited damage.

Shipping crisis 

British oil giant BP became the latest to suspend transit through the Red Sea on Monday, while Taiwan shipping firm Evergreen said it was suspending its Israeli cargo shipments with immediate effect.

Frontline, one of the world's largest tanker companies, also said it was rerouting ships and would "only allow new business" that could be routed via South Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

That route is far longer and uses more fuel.

The Red Sea attacks have forced insurance companies to significantly increase premiums on ships, making it uneconomical for some to transit through the Suez Canal.

Italian-Swiss giant Mediterranean Shipping Company, France's CMA CGM, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, Belgium's Euronav and Denmark's A.P Moller-Maersk — the latter accounting for 15 percent of global container freight — have all stopped using the Red Sea until further notice.

The attacks have become "a maritime security crisis" with "commercial and economic implications in the region and beyond," Torbjorn Soltvedt of analysis firm Verisk Maplecroft told AFP.

Attack, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

    Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

  2. Clinics overwhelmed by flu patients: Expert

    Clinics overwhelmed by flu patients: Expert

  3. Cultural Road Festival attains membership in European Festivals Association

    Cultural Road Festival attains membership in European Festivals Association

  4. Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning

    Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning

  5. US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea

    US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea
Recommended
Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes
Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning

Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning
More than 110 dead in northwest China earthquake

More than 110 dead in northwest China earthquake
S. Korea, US, Japan begin sharing real-time data on N. Korean missiles

S. Korea, US, Japan begin sharing real-time data on N. Korean missiles
Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, US vows more arms

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, US vows more arms
Israel faces mounting outrage over Gaza war

Israel faces mounting outrage over Gaza war
WORLD Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

A volcano in Iceland erupted on Tuesday, with geysers of molten lava shooting into the pitch-black night sky after weeks of seismic activity had the region southwest of the capital on high alert.
ECONOMY Cyberattack paralyzes gas stations across Iran

Cyberattack paralyzes gas stations across Iran

Nearly 70 percent of Iran’s gas stations went out of service yesterday following possible sabotage — a reference to cyberattacks, Iranian state TV reported.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.