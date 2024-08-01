Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

MOSCOW
The National Intelligence Agency (MİT) said on Aug. 1 it coordinated an extensive prisoner swap between the United States, Russia and other countries.

The exchange of 26 individuals took place in Esenboğa Airport in the Turkish capital Ankara on Aug. 1. Both countries have deployed their planes to Esenboğa Airport through the mediation of the MİT personnel.

According to security sources, Türkiye played a significant role in this operation of prisoners swap.

The prisoners were transported to Türkiye by a total of seven aircraft, including two from the U.S. and one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Russia, as part of the prisoner exchange operation, the agency said.

Ten prisoners, including two minors, were relocated to Russia, 13 prisoners to Germany and three prisoners to the U.S.

According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. marine Paul Whelan were expected to be part of the exchange.

The last prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S. occurred in December 2022, when Moscow released American basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had been imprisoned in the U.S. for 12 years.

Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria
