‘University fees should be in line with inflation rates’

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) head Erol Özvar has advised foundation universities to make inflation rates a top priority when determining fees.

Speaking to the press in Ankara, Özvar stated that they expect foundation universities to take into account the increase in rates in previous years.

“As complaints came in, we started to send auditors from the supervisory board to the university where there was a complaint. In this regard, we expect our foundation universities to make an increase without upsetting our students, taking into account the situation in the country, and taking into account their families and parents. We are sending letters to universities, and we expect and ask them to increase tuition fees at rates that take into account the increases in previous years,” Özvar said.

Explaining that they expect foundation universities to pay attention to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and wholesale price index rates, Özvar said they believe that Türkiye’s foundation universities will continue to be sensitive in this regard.

Also sharing current data regarding higher education in the country, Özvar stated that the total number of students enrolled in higher education as of the 2022-2023 academic year is 6.95 million.

Pointing out that this year they allocated additional quotas for women above the age of 34 without disturbing the general quota in higher education, Özvar said that around 168,000 women above 34 took the university entrance exams this year.

“Two elderly women, aged 78 and 79, also took the university exam. Those who enter within the older quota will compete among themselves. We also opened a special quota for earthquake survivors.”

The number of academic staff in the universities has reached over 184,000, with women mostly working as research assistants, Özvar noted.

“The number of women who are professors is low, but this will change over time.”