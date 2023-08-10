Unique architecture of Perinthos theater revealed

TEKİRDAĞ

Excavations that started two years ago to unearth the ancient city of Perinthos have been continuing. Among the ruins spreading over an area of 1.5 kilometers long and 500 meters wide on the hill of the ancient city, there is a theater, which is said to be the largest in the Thrace region.

Speaking about the theater unearthed in the ancient city of Perinthos, located in the Marmaraereğlisi district of Tekirdağ, Professor Zeynep Koçel Erdem, the head of the excavations, said, "They shaved and smoothed the bedrock masses to build the theater stage. It is a very interesting architecture. We can say that it was a good engineering for that period.”

Noting that work has been continuing in the theater of the ancient city, Erdem said, “There are quite interesting results. We have already seen a very different plan. They did some things by using the topography, by carving the rocks and by dressing on it.”

Stating that she hopes that the original steps will be found from under the filling, Erdem said, “We descended to 4.5 meters. There is an enormous filling. The ancient filling continues there, and the bedrock comes out at the bottom. By shaving and smoothing the bedrock masses, they built the theater stage. We reached some of the steps below the 4.5-meter filling. We also reached some of the rows of seats. Apart from that, we are digging the most interesting part of the stage building.”

Erdem noted that the theater is of the Greek theater type, and said, “The theater is unique. It is in a Greek theater type in terms of location, the seating steps are based on a natural slope, but the architecture of the stage building is unlike any other. It is too early to say anything without diggings more places. For example, we reached some places. We are trying to understand whether they are water collection places or the backstage venue of the theater.”

She said that Roman-era ceramics were found in the excavation area, adding, “Of course, there are archaic pieces. There are also pieces that go back to earlier periods between the sixth and seventh century B.C. If we evaluate the other findings, we can say that the theater was not used after the sixth century B.C.; the ceramics show this. In the future, detailed studies will undoubtedly reveal that this place was an important production site.”

She also stated that they unearthed a sculpture during the excavations, and added, “Actually, the foot of the sculpture was unearthed. Here, as we know from the notes of the travelers who came in the 1800s and at the beginning of the 19th century, there are pedestals and honorary inscriptions where the emperors were honored especially in front of the stage building. This may be the sculpture of a senator; he was honored after his death.”